3 Duke Basketball Commits Make Coveted List

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been a recruiting mastermind since he began his time at the helm in Durham, and even before as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski. Since he took over as head coach for the Blue Devils, he's been arguably the best recruiter in the country.

As of now, Duke sits with the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports. If this holds, this would be Scheyer and Co.'s third straight year inking the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils currently hold pledges from three 5-star recruits in forwards Bryson Howard and Cameron Williams, along with point guard Deron Rippey Jr. Duke has also signed 4-star Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer.

Duke is currently the only program with at least three 5-star commitments in the 2026 recruiting class.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Although the Blue Devils may not be done in their 2026 recruiting efforts, the three 5-star prospects currently in the program's class have been put on an elite list.

St. Mary’s forward Cameron Williams (1) dunks against Deer Valley during the 4A State Championship at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams, Howard, and Rippey Jr. Named to Naismith Award Midseason List

The Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year Midseason Team has been released, featuring 25 players. Williams, Howard, and Rippey were all included.

Williams, out of St. Mary's (AZ), is the No. 4 overall player, No. 1 power forward, and No. 1 player out of Arizona according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. The 6' 11, 200-pound forward ultimately committed to Duke over Arizona and Texas.

Presenting the @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year Midseason Team



Click the link below to learn more! pic.twitter.com/JJio9n7Bzm — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) January 22, 2026

Howard was Duke's first commit of the 2026 class out of Frisco Heritage (TX), and is currently rated as the No. 14 overall player, No. 3 shooting guard, and No. 1 player out of Texas per 247. The 6' 4", 188-pound product committed to the Blue Devils over North Carolina and Kentucky.

Rippey is the most recent of the three commits and was the first backcourt piece added to the class. The Blair Academy (NJ) product is rated as the No. 12 overall player, No. 1 point guard, and No. 1 player out of New Jersey according to 247. Rippey committed to Duke over Texas, NC State, Miami, and Tennessee.

Jordan Smith Jr. of Paul VI Catholic High School drives toward the basket against Millennium High School in the City of Palms Classic on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. | Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jordan Smith Jr. on Duke’s Radar

Duke could still add another blue chip prospect in Jordan Smith Jr., the nation's top-ranked combo guard per 247.

Smith received a crystal ball prediction to land in Durham following his official visit for Countdown to Craziness with Williams. Smith has included Indiana, Kentucky, Georgetown, Syracuse, and Arkansas, as well as Duke, on his list of potential suitors.

However, recent reports have surfaced that John Calipari and the Razorbacks are gaining ground on Duke as the frontrunners to land his services. Smith has said no school is ruled out, but it seems to be a two-horse race between Duke and Arkansas at this point.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.