3 Duke Basketball Commits Make Coveted List
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been a recruiting mastermind since he began his time at the helm in Durham, and even before as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski. Since he took over as head coach for the Blue Devils, he's been arguably the best recruiter in the country.
As of now, Duke sits with the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports. If this holds, this would be Scheyer and Co.'s third straight year inking the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.
The Blue Devils currently hold pledges from three 5-star recruits in forwards Bryson Howard and Cameron Williams, along with point guard Deron Rippey Jr. Duke has also signed 4-star Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer.
Duke is currently the only program with at least three 5-star commitments in the 2026 recruiting class.
Although the Blue Devils may not be done in their 2026 recruiting efforts, the three 5-star prospects currently in the program's class have been put on an elite list.
Williams, Howard, and Rippey Jr. Named to Naismith Award Midseason List
The Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year Midseason Team has been released, featuring 25 players. Williams, Howard, and Rippey were all included.
Williams, out of St. Mary's (AZ), is the No. 4 overall player, No. 1 power forward, and No. 1 player out of Arizona according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. The 6' 11, 200-pound forward ultimately committed to Duke over Arizona and Texas.
Howard was Duke's first commit of the 2026 class out of Frisco Heritage (TX), and is currently rated as the No. 14 overall player, No. 3 shooting guard, and No. 1 player out of Texas per 247. The 6' 4", 188-pound product committed to the Blue Devils over North Carolina and Kentucky.
Rippey is the most recent of the three commits and was the first backcourt piece added to the class. The Blair Academy (NJ) product is rated as the No. 12 overall player, No. 1 point guard, and No. 1 player out of New Jersey according to 247. Rippey committed to Duke over Texas, NC State, Miami, and Tennessee.
Jordan Smith Jr. on Duke’s Radar
Duke could still add another blue chip prospect in Jordan Smith Jr., the nation's top-ranked combo guard per 247.
Smith received a crystal ball prediction to land in Durham following his official visit for Countdown to Craziness with Williams. Smith has included Indiana, Kentucky, Georgetown, Syracuse, and Arkansas, as well as Duke, on his list of potential suitors.
However, recent reports have surfaced that John Calipari and the Razorbacks are gaining ground on Duke as the frontrunners to land his services. Smith has said no school is ruled out, but it seems to be a two-horse race between Duke and Arkansas at this point.
