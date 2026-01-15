‘Toss Up’ SEC Team Competing for 5-Star Duke Target

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff currently sit with the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports, highlighted by three commitments from 5-star prospects. Even with the already loaded class, the Blue Devils are still in the hunt for another top guard in the 2026 recruiting class.

5-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. has been on Duke's radar for over a year, with the Blue Devils generally being viewed as the favorite to land the 6' 2", 200-pound combo guard's services for the last few months. Smith is currently rated as the No. 2 overall player, No. 1 combo guard, and No. 1 player out of Virginia according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Jordan Smith Jr. reportedly has a 6’9 wingspan, remarkable for a guard his size. He’d be a huge get to complete Duke’s 2026 class. Pairing him with Deron Rippey Jr. would be must-watch basketball with downhill scoring, relentless defense, and speed. pic.twitter.com/FcNvpjGBr4 — Blue Devil Voices (@DukeEchoes) January 13, 2026

Smith took his most recent official visit to Duke for Countdown to Craziness in October, along with current Duke 5-star commit Cameron Williams. Shortly after the visit, Smith picked up a crystal ball prediction to land in Durham.

Could Deron Rippey Jr.’s Commitment to Duke Affect Chances of Landing Smith?

Scheyer and Co.'s most recent 2026 commitment came from 5-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., the first true guard as a part of the class. Could Rippey's commitment have a negative impact as the Blue Devils try to land Smith or minimize their efforts?

Here's what CBS Sports' Travis Branham had to say.

"It doesn't impact their pursuit," Branham said. "To my understanding, they are still making him a very top priority. And I talked to Jordan Smith down at City of Palms, and he was adamant. This thing is an absolute toss-up."

Although the Blue Devils' landing the nation's top point guard hasn't swayed any hopes of bringing Smith into the building, it seems like competition is arising for the Blue Devils after they were viewed as the clear frontrunner for quite some time through Smith's recruiting process.

Arkansas Fighting To Potentially Steal Smith From Duke

Arkansas has generally been viewed as the second-place program through Smith's recruitment for weeks, but it seems like John Calipari and his staff are making serious progress in terms of potentially swiping the nation's top combo guard from the Blue Devils.

"When I talk amongst all my sources, there is one team that comes up the most consistently, and that is Arkansas," Branham revealed. "They had him on for an official visit back in the fall. And based on all the information, that official visit basically couldn't have gone any better."

"Now, I don't think he's [Smith] ruled anybody out. I do believe him on that. And this one is going to continue to be a battle all the way to the end."

Smith's final list of schools includes Arkansas, Duke, Georgetown, Indiana, Kentucky, and Syracuse, but no programs seem to be discussed more than the Blue Devils and Razorbacks. An ultimate commitment date for the elite prospect is still to be determined.

A potential edge Duke may have on the other programs in Smith's recruitment is the fact that he attends Paul VI Catholic (VA). Current Blue Devils Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba were teammates with Smith, and former Blue Devils Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach also attended PVI.

Scheyer is looking to seal the top-ranked national recruiting class for the third year in a row, and a commitment from Smith could set that in stone.

