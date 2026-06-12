3 Duke Football Players With Most To Prove in 2026
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The Duke Blue Devils have several roster questions that must be answered early in the 2026 campaign if the program hopes to repeat as ACC Champions. Head coach Manny Diaz has had to navigate rough waters after an offseason that saw talent leave for new teams or the NFL.
Many players on the roster are in "must-prove" situations on both sides of the ball. Diaz has had this program in a similar position for the last two years, but 2026 feels like his most daunting task yet. However, these three specific Duke players stand out to me as ones with the most to prove.
Walker Eget, Quarterback
Here is your replacement for Darian Mensah; the fifth-year senior transfer from San Jose State is bringing production and experience to the quarterback position. There are flashes of a live arm that could be useful in offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer's unit, coming off a top-25 scoring season last fall. While Eget has experience and production on his side, he is an unproven commodity in Power Four play, a key reason why signal-caller remains a question heading into 2026.
If Eget can offer similar production to his final season with the Spartans, it could maintain continuity within Brewer's offense—a massive plus for Duke this upcoming season.
Tyshon Reed, Edge Rusher
Pass rush is unquestionably the biggest area of ponderment for the Blue Devils this upcoming season. I feel there are many unproven talents at the position right now, but Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke have trust in the room and some of the depth from last season, including the younger talents such as blue-chip pass rusher Bryce Davis. Tyshon Reed, a rotational edge defender last season, will have the most to prove this upcoming season in the room.
Reed has the toolkit to be a productive rusher this season. It comes down to finding a balance between consistency and disruptiveness at the position. Should Reed find that, it would be great news for Duke's defense.
DaShawn Stone, Safety
Stone had some good moments and, at other times, not so much during the 2025 season as he attempted to fill the void left by Terry Moore. This season, he'll have a chance to prove he can add more consistency to his game, but the Asheville native faces an uphill battle after flashes from true sophomore defender Andrew Pellicciotta and the addition of former North Texas standout Patrick Smith-Young.
The best-case scenario for Stone is becoming a more grounded player, especially in a split-high or box safety role. This would help strengthen Patke's defensive backfield in hopes of improving the 98th scoring defense in the FBS.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft