3 Duke Football Players With Most To Prove in 2026

The Duke Blue Devils have several roster questions that must be answered early in the 2026 campaign if the program hopes to repeat as ACC Champions. Head coach Manny Diaz has had to navigate rough waters after an offseason that saw talent leave for new teams or the NFL.

Many players on the roster are in "must-prove" situations on both sides of the ball. Diaz has had this program in a similar position for the last two years, but 2026 feels like his most daunting task yet. However, these three specific Duke players stand out to me as ones with the most to prove.

Walker Eget, Quarterback

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Here is your replacement for Darian Mensah; the fifth-year senior transfer from San Jose State is bringing production and experience to the quarterback position. There are flashes of a live arm that could be useful in offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer's unit, coming off a top-25 scoring season last fall. While Eget has experience and production on his side, he is an unproven commodity in Power Four play, a key reason why signal-caller remains a question heading into 2026.

If Eget can offer similar production to his final season with the Spartans, it could maintain continuity within Brewer's offense— a massive plus for Duke this upcoming season.

Tyshon Reed, Edge Rusher

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Pass rush is unquestionably the biggest area of ponderment for the Blue Devils this upcoming season. I feel there are many unproven talents at the position right now, but Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke have trust in the room and some of the depth from last season, including the younger talents such as blue-chip pass rusher Bryce Davis. Tyshon Reed, a rotational edge defender last season, will have the most to prove this upcoming season in the room.

Reed has the toolkit to be a productive rusher this season. It comes down to finding a balance between consistency and disruptiveness at the position. Should Reed find that, it would be great news for Duke's defense.

DaShawn Stone, Safety

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) catches the ball against Duke Blue Devils safety DaShawn Stone (8) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Stone had some good moments and, at other times, not so much during the 2025 season as he attempted to fill the void left by Terry Moore. This season, he'll have a chance to prove he can add more consistency to his game, but the Asheville native faces an uphill battle after flashes from true sophomore defender Andrew Pellicciotta and the addition of former North Texas standout Patrick Smith-Young.

The best-case scenario for Stone is becoming a more grounded player, especially in a split-high or box safety role. This would help strengthen Patke's defensive backfield in hopes of improving the 98th scoring defense in the FBS.