Duke's Young Pass Rush Could Be the Shining Light of the 2026 Season

One recruiting class can define three to five years of a college football program. Last year, the culmination of Mike Elko's first recruiting class with the Duke Blue Devils made substantial impacts that helped lead the program to their first outright ACC Championship in six decades.

Now, head coach Manny Diaz hopes to have secured a program-defining class of his own. Last year, he landed blue-chip prospects out of high school that could have a shining light at edge rusher long-term, a position of uncertainty this fall.

2025 Edge Rusher Recruits Could Help Duke’s Defense in Their Second Season

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Duke's 2025 class is already making waves, whether it is the sensational Nate Sheppard at running back, or the potential emergence of safety Andrew Pellicciotta as the defense's true centerfielder. It is a group of youngsters that could help lead the program back to another title game in Charlotte and potentially a spot in the college football playoff, whether it is expanded or not.

The sweetener of the group was the four-star edge rushers. The first is top Blue Devils recruit Bryce Davis, a top-five player at his position from the class of 2025 and the highest-graded recruit in program history , according to 247Sports. The second is Bariate Kara, a large, physical, and incredibly athletic pass rusher who fits the mold of a base end from an even front.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

These are the two players who are giving fans hope at edge rusher ahead of the 2026 season. After Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. went to the NFL, there is a substantial level of unknown for the position due to the amount of unproven talent and production, which does include Davis and Kara.

I like Tyshon Reed and Kobe Smith as the presumptive starters for Week 1 against Tulane, but don't rule out Davis and Kara from having bigger roles early in the season. At some point during the campaign, the youngsters need to be let loose, especially if they're beginning to outplay the incumbents' head of a tough stretch in the second half of the regular season.

If the Youngsters Breakout, Duke Has to Pay Up

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If that is the case, Davis and Kara have the talent to be exceptional pass rushers for the Blue Devils, turning a supposed weakness into a total strength in the blink of an eye. Duke faces the challenge of being in a college football reality that if they don't pay their players what they want, they'll transfer elsewhere, similar to the NFL with their free agency.

It has become pure chaos, but that is another story for another time. Should Davis and Kara have breakout seasons for the Blue Devils this season, they'll have to fork over some money to keep them around for 2027.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

However, if this were to become a reality, something excellent happened for the program at edge rusher, where two highly-recruited defenders became the stars they were expected to be, providing that shining light the team needs at the position this fall.