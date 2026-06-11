Analyzing Best, Worst-Case Scenario for 2026 Duke Defense

The Duke Blue Devils face some challenges on defense this upcoming season.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke hopes to improve a unit that was 98th in points allowed per game. He'll have to do so after losing several starters to the NFL Draft and transfer portal. The linebacker room is the strongest on the unit with two returning starters, including Luke Mergott, Nick Morris, and reserve Kendall Johnson. The areas with questions are in the secondary and, most importantly, the pass rush, where the biggest concerns lie.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

A lot of change has come to both Duke's offense and defense this offseason. The possibilities are endless for the Blue Devils' defense, specifically. Let's look at the best- and worst-case scenarios for head coach Manny Diaz's area of expertise.

Best-Case Scenario — Blue Devils' Pass Rush Becomes One of Biggest Strengths

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) celebrates a NC State Wolfpack penalty during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Losing two pass rushers to the NFL is a blow for any college program, especially if they don't have a 5-star player waiting in the wings like Ohio State or Georgia would. Technically, Duke does have a pair of 4-stars in that exact position, Bryce Davis and Bariate Kara. In addition, Patke will have to lean on the two second-year players and a handful of other veterans, such as Kobe Smith, Kevin O'Connor, and Tyshon Reed, to replace Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr.

The best-case for Duke's defense is if the pass rush comes alive after all, specifically if Davis, Reed, or Smith becomes a gem off the edge who can torment opposing offensive tackles. When your football team bestows a great pass rush, your defense will thrive behind them. Should this happen, Patke could see his unit go from a bottom-half scoring defense to top-50 positioning in a hurry.

Worst-Case Scenario — Scoring Defense Fails To Improve

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the warmups of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke allowed 29.4 points per contest last fall; the defense allowed too many big plays throughout the season and found themselves in shootouts in a handful of contests. While their stars made big plays to ease the damage—good enough to help win the ACC Championship—the Blue Devils are hoping their additions in the portal and the development of returning players becoming key starters improve the points per game average.

Duke may be unable to improve an area where Diaz has had the most success in his coaching career. It could lead to Patke's departure or a demotion from play-caller while Diaz attempts to salvage the defense. Very little improvement from their near-century mark in points allowed would force Diaz to attack the transfer portal and recruiting trail aggressively.