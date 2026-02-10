3 Panthers Duke Needs to Watch Carefully

In a highly competitive rivalry game between the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels, Duke led for most of the contest in a hostile environment. However, after trailing for much of the game, North Carolina stunned Duke with a Seth Trimble three-pointer to take a three-point lead with 0.4 seconds remaining.

After a slow start through the first 10 minutes of the opening half, Cameron Boozer scored his first basket to spark a Duke run that gave the Blue Devils a nine-point lead. Boozer finished the first half with nine points before taking over in the second half, scoring 15 more. Overall, he led Duke with a team-high 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dame Sarr, who led Duke in scoring with 10 points in the first half, was less aggressive offensively after the break. He attempted just two shots and scored only three points in the second half. Isaiah Evans also struggled to find his rhythm, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Patrick Ngongba had a difficult night defensively, getting into early foul trouble and picking up three fouls before halftime. He later fouled out, giving North Carolina a clear advantage in the paint.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) on the floor in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC freshman Caleb Wilson came out hot in the first half, scoring 17 points. Although he was limited to six points in the second half, his presence on the floor continued to create open looks for his teammates.

Now, Duke will look to bounce back from the tough loss to its archrival as it heads on the road to face Pitt. While it remains unclear whether Panthers leading scorer Brandin Cummings will play, Duke cannot afford to overlook several key contributors.

Cameron Corhen

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) reacts during the final moments of an overtime victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While Pitt’s play has not translated into wins, Cameron Corhen has been a consistent contributor. He is averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting an impressive 52% from the field. Although he has attempted just 27 three-pointers this season, he has knocked down nine.

In Pitt’s most recent game against SMU, Corhen led the team with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Most of his production comes in the paint, making it crucial for Duke to clog driving lanes and protect the rim to limit his impact.

Nojus Indrusaitis

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) and guard Nojus Indrusaitis (25) celebrate a three point basket by Indrusaitis against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With Cummings sidelined, Nojus Indrusaitis has been asked to step up offensively for the Panthers. The sophomore has filled a sixth-man role and recorded team-high performances of 11 points against No. 18 Virginia and 10 points against SMU.

Pitt has seen a significant jump in his production, from averaging two points per game as a freshman to eight this season. While his role has expanded, efficiency remains a work in progress, as he is shooting 36% from the field and 36% from three-point range.

Damarco Minor

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Damarco Minor (7) brings the ball up court against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Although Damarco Minor has had a down year due to the increased roles of Corhen and Indrusaitis, he remains a scoring threat. Minor is averaging 9.5 points per game while shooting efficiently at 40% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.

While the Blue Devils showed poise and star power against North Carolina, closing out games remains a point of emphasis. With Pitt searching for momentum and several players capable of stepping up, Duke will need a focused, complete performance to get back on track in ACC play.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.