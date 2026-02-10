3 Panthers Duke Needs to Watch Carefully
In this story:
In a highly competitive rivalry game between the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels, Duke led for most of the contest in a hostile environment. However, after trailing for much of the game, North Carolina stunned Duke with a Seth Trimble three-pointer to take a three-point lead with 0.4 seconds remaining.
After a slow start through the first 10 minutes of the opening half, Cameron Boozer scored his first basket to spark a Duke run that gave the Blue Devils a nine-point lead. Boozer finished the first half with nine points before taking over in the second half, scoring 15 more. Overall, he led Duke with a team-high 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range.
Dame Sarr, who led Duke in scoring with 10 points in the first half, was less aggressive offensively after the break. He attempted just two shots and scored only three points in the second half. Isaiah Evans also struggled to find his rhythm, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.
Patrick Ngongba had a difficult night defensively, getting into early foul trouble and picking up three fouls before halftime. He later fouled out, giving North Carolina a clear advantage in the paint.
UNC freshman Caleb Wilson came out hot in the first half, scoring 17 points. Although he was limited to six points in the second half, his presence on the floor continued to create open looks for his teammates.
Now, Duke will look to bounce back from the tough loss to its archrival as it heads on the road to face Pitt. While it remains unclear whether Panthers leading scorer Brandin Cummings will play, Duke cannot afford to overlook several key contributors.
Cameron Corhen
While Pitt’s play has not translated into wins, Cameron Corhen has been a consistent contributor. He is averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting an impressive 52% from the field. Although he has attempted just 27 three-pointers this season, he has knocked down nine.
In Pitt’s most recent game against SMU, Corhen led the team with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Most of his production comes in the paint, making it crucial for Duke to clog driving lanes and protect the rim to limit his impact.
Nojus Indrusaitis
With Cummings sidelined, Nojus Indrusaitis has been asked to step up offensively for the Panthers. The sophomore has filled a sixth-man role and recorded team-high performances of 11 points against No. 18 Virginia and 10 points against SMU.
Pitt has seen a significant jump in his production, from averaging two points per game as a freshman to eight this season. While his role has expanded, efficiency remains a work in progress, as he is shooting 36% from the field and 36% from three-point range.
Damarco Minor
Although Damarco Minor has had a down year due to the increased roles of Corhen and Indrusaitis, he remains a scoring threat. Minor is averaging 9.5 points per game while shooting efficiently at 40% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.
While the Blue Devils showed poise and star power against North Carolina, closing out games remains a point of emphasis. With Pitt searching for momentum and several players capable of stepping up, Duke will need a focused, complete performance to get back on track in ACC play.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.