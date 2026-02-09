Rivalry Heartbreaker Sends Duke Searching for Response at Pitt

In a highly competitive rivalry game between the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke controlled the action for most of the night in a hostile environment. However, after trailing for much of the game, North Carolina stunned the Blue Devils when Seth Trimble buried a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining, giving the Tar Heels a three-point lead and sealing the win.

After a slow start through the first ten minutes of the opening half, Cameron Boozer scored his first basket to help Duke build a nine-point lead. Boozer found his rhythm from there, finishing the first half with nine points before taking over in the second half with 15 more. He led the Blue Devils with a team-high 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Dame Sarr, who led Duke with 10 points in the first half, was far less aggressive after halftime. He attempted just two shots in the second half and finished with only three points. Isaiah Evans also struggled offensively, scoring 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Patrick Ngongba had a difficult night defensively, getting into foul trouble early and picking up three fouls in the first half. He later fouled out, which gave North Carolina a clear advantage in the paint during the closing minutes.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) on the floor in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson came out hot in the first half, scoring 17 points. While he added only six points in the second half, his presence on the floor drew defensive attention and helped create open looks for his teammates.

Duke will now look to bounce back from the tough road loss to its archrival as it prepares to face Pittsburgh.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Scouting Pitt

Now in his eighth season as Pittsburgh’s head coach, Jeff Capel finds himself firmly on the hot seat. Since taking over for Kevin Stallings, Capel has led the Panthers to just one NCAA Tournament appearance, four years ago as an 11 seed.

This season, Pitt sits at 9–15 overall and 2–9 in ACC play, currently riding a three-game losing streak. The most recent loss came in a 19-point defeat at home against SMU. After a strong first half against the Mustangs, the Panthers collapsed in the second half and were outscored 52–35.

University of Pittsburgh Head Coach Jeff Capel during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C Saturday, January 31, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitt has been without leading scorer Brandin Cummings in recent games against Virginia, SMU, Eastern Michigan, Ohio State, and Quinnipiac due to an ankle injury. In 19 games, including nine starts, Cummings leads the team with 12.5 points per game while shooting 42% from the field and 36% from three-point range.

With Cummings sidelined, Pitt has leaned on seniors Cameron Corhen and Barry Dunning Jr., who are averaging 12.2 and 11.5 points per game, respectively.

While the loss to North Carolina stings, Duke has little time to dwell on it with another ACC road test looming. Facing a Pitt team searching for answers, the Blue Devils will have an opportunity to reset and reestablish momentum. How Duke responds after an emotional rivalry defeat may say more about its championship readiness than the final seconds in Chapel Hill.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.