3 Duke Players Who Could Hit Portal if Starting Jobs Are Lost

The Duke Blue Devils seem to have an ever-changing roster as fall camp begins to wind down. Head coach Manny Diaz has a competitive roster with new playmakers who could emerge on both sides of the ball this season.

That competition comes at a cost for the team and the player personally. When opportunities are snatched away from them in the transfer portal era, it is a sign that the player could head for greener pastures with a new program. Here are three players who could transfer if they lose their starting jobs.

The Loser(s) for No. 3 Wide Receiver

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

With Jared Richardson and Javen Nicholas locked in on the X- and Z-receiver roles, the current battle for the starting slot is seemingly between redshirt freshmen Jaivon Solomon and Jamien Little, and redshirt sophomore Jayden Moore. These are talented playmakers who want to step up in the wake of the major moves from the portal at the position.

The loser, in plural fashion, may look for other opportunities elsewhere. Solomon seems to be the favorite to lock in the slot receiver spot, while Jayden Moore will see the field plenty as a return specialist. That leaves Little in a pickle, searching for answers and possibly a new team after the regular season.

DaShawn Stone, Safety

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense took a step back last fall without Terry Moore in the secondary, but it did have a productive defensive back in DaShawn Stone, a redshirt junior who tallied 86 tackles and two interceptions for the Blue Devils in 2025. This year, he may have to fend off Andrew Pellicciotta and transfer Patrick Smith-Young.

Stone may have been productive, but consistency is key for Duke's defense under defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke. Stone had some rough moments last year, and there is no guarantee his starting spot is safe. If he loses the job with one more season of eligibility, he could look for a school closer to home.

Kimari Robinson, Cornerback

Duke cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) scores a touchdown against Middle Tennessee during the MTSU Homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson is expected to be one of the top defensive backs on the roster entering the season. So, why is he on this list? He played in 11 games with nine starts, adding 34 tackles and two pass deflections. Robinson has the experience, but the number of transfers added for depth could lead to season-long competition.

Newcomers Kyon Loud , Dylan Flowers, and Evan Smith are all looking to get playing time this fall. If Robinson falls into a hole early on, Loud could take over at one of the top outside cornerback spots. The redshirt junior could be another candidate to venture to a new team next season.