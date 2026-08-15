3 Duke Football Players Who Could Become Starters by Season’s End

The Duke Blue Devils are an unknown in the ACC heading into the fall despite being the reigning conference champions. It is an unusual spot for a champion to be in, but the program has suffered major losses over the offseason and hopes that strong retention of depth and added transfers will ease the pain.

Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz understands as well as anyone that to win games, you need the best players on the field, even if some of them don't emerge as such until later in the season. With that in mind, here are four players who could become starters for Duke as they look to upset the ACC once more with yet another conference title.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Mahan, Quarterback

That's right: Duke's projected No. 2 quarterback could be the missing piece and the program's best bet to have a successful offense again this season. Walker Eget may eventually earn his spot as the Week 1 starting quarterback; if the perimeter weapons prove to be inconsistent or Eget himself doesn't produce at a high level, a midseason change could help the offense.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahan has the athleticism and good-enough arm talent to make things happen in all phases. His mobility would open up the Blue Devils' run game with Nate Sheppard and CJ Campbell, creating multiple threats in the run game for opposing defenses to account for.

Patrick Smith-Young, Safety

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Nykahi Davenport (25) is tackled by North Texas Mean Green safety Patrick Smith-Young (12) during the second half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The transfer from North Texas should have a key role in the secondary this summer, but as fall camp ramps up, Smith-Young may have to fight for significant reps with veteran DaShawn Stone. The latter hasn't been the most consistent, but he has been productive for the Blue Devils.

If Stone's inconsistencies persist during the year, Diaz may turn to Smith-Young to get more impact plays on the back end to pair with a talented Andrew Pellicciotta. Smith-Young has the versatility on the back end to play multiple roles, including nickel. That type of ability could get him on the field faster and full-time by the end of the season.

Bariate Kara, Defensive Lineman

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Preston Watson and Owen Wafle are expected to be the Week 1 starters at defensive tackle, a former 4-star recruit may emerge as a standout defender to help create mismatches against opposing offensive linemen.

Bariate Kara is a large human at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, and has the flexibility and functional athleticism to play as both an early-down defensive end against the run or lineup as a three-technique against guards. The versatility provides Diaz's defense with creativity up front, allowing Kara to emerge as a starter if his play becomes needed in critical matchups.