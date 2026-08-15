3 Duke Football Players Who Could Become Starters by Season’s End
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils are an unknown in the ACC heading into the fall despite being the reigning conference champions. It is an unusual spot for a champion to be in, but the program has suffered major losses over the offseason and hopes that strong retention of depth and added transfers will ease the pain.
Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz understands as well as anyone that to win games, you need the best players on the field, even if some of them don't emerge as such until later in the season. With that in mind, here are four players who could become starters for Duke as they look to upset the ACC once more with yet another conference title.
Dan Mahan, Quarterback
That's right: Duke's projected No. 2 quarterback could be the missing piece and the program's best bet to have a successful offense again this season. Walker Eget may eventually earn his spot as the Week 1 starting quarterback; if the perimeter weapons prove to be inconsistent or Eget himself doesn't produce at a high level, a midseason change could help the offense.
Mahan has the athleticism and good-enough arm talent to make things happen in all phases. His mobility would open up the Blue Devils' run game with Nate Sheppard and CJ Campbell, creating multiple threats in the run game for opposing defenses to account for.
Patrick Smith-Young, Safety
The transfer from North Texas should have a key role in the secondary this summer, but as fall camp ramps up, Smith-Young may have to fight for significant reps with veteran DaShawn Stone. The latter hasn't been the most consistent, but he has been productive for the Blue Devils.
If Stone's inconsistencies persist during the year, Diaz may turn to Smith-Young to get more impact plays on the back end to pair with a talented Andrew Pellicciotta. Smith-Young has the versatility on the back end to play multiple roles, including nickel. That type of ability could get him on the field faster and full-time by the end of the season.
Bariate Kara, Defensive Lineman
While Preston Watson and Owen Wafle are expected to be the Week 1 starters at defensive tackle, a former 4-star recruit may emerge as a standout defender to help create mismatches against opposing offensive linemen.
Bariate Kara is a large human at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, and has the flexibility and functional athleticism to play as both an early-down defensive end against the run or lineup as a three-technique against guards. The versatility provides Diaz's defense with creativity up front, allowing Kara to emerge as a starter if his play becomes needed in critical matchups.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft