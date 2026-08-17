What Roster-Wide Competition Shows for 2026 Duke Football

In a typical year, the ACC champion is usually considered a contender heading into the upcoming season. For many years, that was the Clemson Tigers, with a mix of Pittsburgh and Florida State. This year, the Duke Blue Devils face expectations for the first time in many years and are a program not highly regarded after a costly offseason.

After losing several starters to the NFL Draft and transfer portal, head coach Manny Diaz's program is in a position of uncertainty heading into the 2026 season. The Blue Devils have position group battles across the roster, including at quarterback.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The roster is facing competition everywhere at a time when they need certainty for Week 1 against the Tulane Green Wave. It is telling that Duke hasn't figured out their starting quarterback, wide receivers, and defensive backs to this point, and it puts Diaz into his greatest challenge as head coach of the Blue Devils.

What Manny Diaz Said About Key Position Battles

"I think you can see even just from today that there's a sense of purpose," Diaz said early in fall camp. "Right, every time that ball's in the air from our secondary. There are no jobs claimed in the secondary. So everybody understands that every time there's a ball thrown, someone's got a chance to earn playing time this year."

"Dan [Mahan] and Walker [Eget] both took reps with the first group today," Diaz said on the first day of practice. "That's the first time that Walker's seen somewhat of a rush since last season. So, you know, you've got one guy who's got a lot of promise who hasn't done it yet, and you got one guy who's got a lot of production who's just getting into our offense and learning."

Competition Is a Good Thing for Duke Football

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the uncertainty at key positions does create concern, I think it could be a positive outcome for the Blue Devils. You want to have the best 22 players on the field, and having players you can trust as starters or key role players on both sides of the ball is such an important aspect of roster construction in the transfer portal era, especially with Duke.

This program has a chance to become a place where recruits and transfers want to play, which tells you all you need to know about Manny Diaz as the head coach in Durham. He's a players' coach who gets the most out of them and overachieves in the process. I feel that no matter who he has starting in one of the position groups facing fierce competition, he'll get his very best from them.

Promising Talents Could Emerge

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Joven Nicholas (5) makes a sideline catch against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've written about the possibility of quarterback Dan Mahan earning the starting job over veteran transfer Walker Eget, and his mobility and intriguing tools could make him a formidable player for what Duke's offense will likely do this fall: run the football at will. There is talent at wide receiver, but a true Z-receiver must be identified, with Jared Richardson and Javen Nicholas already claiming their roles.

The secondary added portal players to compete at cornerback and safety, and the group's potential standout could be the rangy sophomore Andrew Pellicciotta. Overall, there is some promising talent in these position groups who could make a serious impact, easing the uncertainty currently surrounding the roster.