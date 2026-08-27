3 Players Who Will Change Everything for Duke in 2026

The Duke football program is less than two weeks away from kicking off its 2026 season against Tulane on Sept. 5.

For the first time in over 30 years, the Blue Devils will enter a season as defending ACC champions. However, that didn't come without a ton of roster turnover.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball after a catch while defended by Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we have discussed throughout the summer, this Duke team is extremely difficult to gauge, given that many key contributors from last year's 2025 conference title team left the program.

Nonetheless, head coach Manny Diaz has proven he will maximize the roster he is given in both of his campaigns in Durham. With the regular season approaching and fall camp concluded, let's go over three Blue Devils who will need to perform at a high level for Duke to have success.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Walker Eget

This seems obvious, but the reality is that the quarterback is the most important position on the roster. San Jose State transfer Walker Eget won the starting job over redshirt freshman Dan Mahan, which was expected. However, Eget is totally unproven at the ACC level.

In two seasons as San Jose State's starter, Eget notched over 5,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns to go along with 19 interceptions. He has flashed talent and a big arm, but how quickly he translates to the ACC level will be a major factor for Duke's ceiling in 2026.

It's unclear how long Eget's leash will be if he struggles early, but there's no doubt he will need to adjust to Power Conference football quickly for the Blue Devils to get off to a hot start.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Jared Richardson

Duke's wide receiver room was completely overhauled this offseason and might be the biggest question mark on the team. Diaz and Co. lost their top three receivers from last season and brought in Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas to fill those voids.

Richardson is generally expected to fill the WR1 duties for the Blue Devils. Across his four-year career with the Quakers, the 6'2" receiver tallied almost 200 catches for over 2,500 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. I expect him to comfortably lead the Blue Devils in targets, but he will have to be reliable for Duke's passing game to be consistent.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Tyshon Reed

Tyshon Reed has been a consistently productive part of the Blue Devils' defensive front seven since he began his career in Durham. He tallied 22 tackles and a sack last season.

Opposite a potential breakout star in sophomore Bryce Davis, Reed will need to take a jump to give Duke one of the more prolific pass rushes in the ACC. The Blue Devils are looking to get back to 2024 form on defense, and Reed's jump in production will play a big role in that.