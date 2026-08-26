How Duke Football's Expectations Shift After Walker Eget Named Starter

Head coach Manny Diaz and the Duke football staff have named a starting quarterback.

San Jose State transfer Walker Eget was officially named the Blue Devils' 2026 starting quarterback on Tuesday, beating out redshirt freshman Dan Mahan. Eget was always generally expected to be the starting quarterback, but Diaz let the battle play out before naming a starter.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the football against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the first quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils had questions at several different position groups on the roster, but the starting quarterback debate was one of the most prominent, simply because it is the most important position on the field.

With Eget now officially Duke's starting quarterback, let's break down how he changes the Blue Devils' expectations for the 2026 season.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget Has Proven Production

I always assumed Eget would be named the starter because he has two years of starting experience at the Division I level, whereas Mahan has never taken a snap in a game. Still, Eget has never done it at the ACC level, which will be an intriguing storyline to follow as the regular season gets underway.

Between Eget and Mahan, Eget probably gives the Blue Devils the best chance to win out of the gate. He may have been the starter for a Spartans team that finished 3-9 in 2025, but he has still produced some pretty solid numbers.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The California native threw for over 5,000 passing yards, along with 30 touchdowns in his two campaigns as a starter. Now, he also threw 19 interceptions, which is a bit worrisome, but he has still put up good numbers.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There Will Be Pressure on Eget

The biggest question with Eget, and the offense as a whole, is whether the unit can gel quickly. It's fair to think the Blue Devils will take a step back on the offensive end in 2026, compared to their potent unit in 2025, but it will be Eget's job to at least make the offense serviceable out of the gate.

Duke will be tested early on, facing Illinois on the road on Sept. 12, the team's second game of the regular season. The Blue Devils are expected to be led by their defense in 2026, but the offense won't have much time to acclimate before a big test.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) waits for the snap against the Stanford Cardinal in the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils aren't necessarily expected to make much noise in 2026, but that has also been the case throughout Diaz's first two years in Durham. Those two seasons have turned into two nine-win campaigns and an ACC title in 2025.

There will certainly be some early pressure on Eget, but he has shown the talent to lead this Duke team offensively. How quickly he can adjust to the Power Conference level will determine much of the team's true ceiling in 2026.