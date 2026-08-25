Best-Case, Worst-Case for Duke After Walker Eget Named Starting QB
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After a battle for the starting quarterback spot that lasted through Duke football's fall training camp, the program has come to a decision.
Duke named San Jose State transfer Walker Eget its starting quarterback on Friday after he beat out redshirt freshman Dan Mahan for the spot. Eget has two years of starting experience with the Spartans, accumulating over 5,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in that span.
There wasn't a ton of buzz throughout camp about whether Eget or Mahan had potentially taken a lead in the battle, but Eget was always generally expected to win the role.
Now that head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have named their starting QB, let's go over the outlook for Duke this season.
Best-Case: Walker Eget Translates Immediately to ACC Level
I always presumed that Eget would win the starting job because he had prior starting experience, which Mahan did not. However, the knock on Eget is that he is totally unproven at the Power Conference level.
In 2025, with San Jose State, Eget threw for 3,051 yards to go along with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions for an SJSU squad that finished 3-9 overall. Despite the team's lack of success, Eget showed some promise in his game.
The California native threw for over 300 yards in six games and didn't notch an interception from Sept. 20 to Nov. 8.
Obviously, the best-case scenario for the Blue Devils with Eget in 2026 is that he translates to ACC-level football right away. Duke is making a big transition from Darian Mensah, arguably the best quarterback in the conference last season, to an unproven signal-caller who has shown a lot of talent at the mid-major level.
The Blue Devils' offense is filled with question marks at other positions besides quarterback. Regardless, QB is the most important position on the field. Duke led the ACC in points per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63) last season. Ideally, Eget can keep the program afloat offensively. It's hard not to believe Duke will take at least a somewhat step back on that side of the ball, but how big that step is will be crucial to the team's ceiling.
Worst-Case: Duke Offense Takes Drastic Step Back
As one might guess, the worst-case scenario for Duke in this situation is that the offensive step back is significant, and Duke is unable to generate consistent scoring.
Realistically, heading into the 2026 season, Duke isn't widely expected to be much of a contender in the ACC, let alone on a national scale. However, a lot of that stems from the unproven guys on the roster. Eget is one of those guys.
If Eget is unable to lead Duke to a consistently effective offense, it will be really difficult for the Blue Devils to compete near the top of the ACC standings once again. The Blue Devils are likely to be a defense-led team in 2026, but the offense still has to pull its weight.
As long as he's healthy, Eget has the game to lead Duke all season, but early struggles could unleash the idea of giving Mahan a chance to run the show.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine