Evaluating Duke's Evans' NBA Draft Outlook
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The Duke basketball program saw its season come to a daunting end in the Elite Eight, as the Blue Devils surrendered a lead as large as 19 points to 2-seed UConn and ultimately fell 73-72.
It's one of the worst collapses in college basketball history and might be the worst loss in Duke basketball history. Nonetheless, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff must hit the reset button and begin reloading for the 2026-27 season.
Duke's only guaranteed departures are Cameron Boozer and Maliq Brown. Aside from that, several key rotation pieces have intriguing decisions to make this offseason about returning to Duke, entering the NBA Draft, or hitting the transfer portal.
Scheyer and Co. are in a very unique offseason, as the Duke program is typically used to seeing the majority of its production head to the NBA from season to season. However, this year, there's a good chance Duke gets a healthy percentage of its production back.
Likely the biggest name on Duke's roster who is weighing a return to Durham or a jump to the NBA is sophomore Isaiah Evans.
Isaiah Evans Draft Outlook
As a freshman with the Blue Devils, Evans was strictly a 3-and-D wing. 82% of his shot attempts and 78% of his makes came from the perimeter. So, despite entering college as a 5-star recruit, Evans elected to come back to Duke to develop and ideally jump into lottery status for the 2026 NBA Draft.
Evans wasn't only Duke's X-factor this season, but one of the most electric players in college basketball. As a sophomore, Evans averaged 15.0 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the field and 36.1% shooting from three on 7.4 attempts a night.
Additionally, Evans greatly diversified his offensive skill set. He became a true three-level scorer as a sophomore, displaying his ability to attack and finish around the rim, create his own shot in the mid-range, and be an effective three-point shooter, either off the catch or off the dribble.
According to CBS Sports, Evans is the No. 27 overall 2026 NBA Draft prospect.
Why a Duke Return Could Be in the Cards
In today's day and age of college basketball, it's not automatically better anymore to make the jump to the NBA and instantly be paid much more. The NIL era has kept elite players in college, and Evans could be a part of that.
If Evans followed his draft projection and were selected in the mid to late first round, he could make anywhere from $2 million to $4 million in his rookie year. If he returned to college, he would be regarded as one of the best players in the entire sport heading into the 2026-27 season.
In 2025-26, Duke reportedly had a number between $8 million and $12 million in NIL to spend on men's basketball. Evans would receive a comfortable payday if he were to return to the Blue Devils, making a return to college for the sharpshooter not out of the cards.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.