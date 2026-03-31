Evaluating Duke's Evans' NBA Draft Outlook

The Duke basketball program saw its season come to a daunting end in the Elite Eight, as the Blue Devils surrendered a lead as large as 19 points to 2-seed UConn and ultimately fell 73-72.

It's one of the worst collapses in college basketball history and might be the worst loss in Duke basketball history. Nonetheless, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff must hit the reset button and begin reloading for the 2026-27 season.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke's only guaranteed departures are Cameron Boozer and Maliq Brown. Aside from that, several key rotation pieces have intriguing decisions to make this offseason about returning to Duke, entering the NBA Draft, or hitting the transfer portal.

Scheyer and Co. are in a very unique offseason, as the Duke program is typically used to seeing the majority of its production head to the NBA from season to season. However, this year, there's a good chance Duke gets a healthy percentage of its production back.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Likely the biggest name on Duke's roster who is weighing a return to Durham or a jump to the NBA is sophomore Isaiah Evans.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans Draft Outlook

As a freshman with the Blue Devils, Evans was strictly a 3-and-D wing. 82% of his shot attempts and 78% of his makes came from the perimeter. So, despite entering college as a 5-star recruit, Evans elected to come back to Duke to develop and ideally jump into lottery status for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Evans wasn't only Duke's X-factor this season, but one of the most electric players in college basketball. As a sophomore, Evans averaged 15.0 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the field and 36.1% shooting from three on 7.4 attempts a night.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Additionally, Evans greatly diversified his offensive skill set. He became a true three-level scorer as a sophomore, displaying his ability to attack and finish around the rim, create his own shot in the mid-range, and be an effective three-point shooter, either off the catch or off the dribble.

According to CBS Sports, Evans is the No. 27 overall 2026 NBA Draft prospect.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Why a Duke Return Could Be in the Cards

In today's day and age of college basketball, it's not automatically better anymore to make the jump to the NBA and instantly be paid much more. The NIL era has kept elite players in college, and Evans could be a part of that.

If Evans followed his draft projection and were selected in the mid to late first round, he could make anywhere from $2 million to $4 million in his rookie year. If he returned to college, he would be regarded as one of the best players in the entire sport heading into the 2026-27 season.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; IDuke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images