Projected Duke Starting Lineup and Rotation for Elite Eight
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The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils are looking to get back to the Final Four for the second season in a row under head coach Jon Scheyer, and only 2-seed UConn stands in their way. The Blue Devils defeated 5-seed St. John's 80-75 on Friday night to advance.
Duke is getting closer to full health, as both Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster were in the rotation for the first time since March 2.
Ngongba looks to be somewhat near100%, but Foster was clearly not his full self against the Red Storm, despite an elite showing from the junior. Just 20 days after undergoing foot surgery, Foster made a miraculous return.
Let's project the Blue Devils' starting five and rotation for the Elite Eight against UConn.
PG - Cayden Boozer
At least based on the Sweet 16, Foster looks far from fully healthy. The junior logged 19 minutes in his return, but it's likely a safe bet to assume he will come off the bench.
Freshman Cayden Boozer has been fantastic as the lone floor general in the backcourt without Foster, averaging 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds thus far through the NCAA Tournament while logging 13 total assists to four turnovers.
Boozer played less than 35 minutes for the first time since the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals against St. John's as Foster eases his way back into the rotation.
SG - Isaiah Evans
Evans provided a major boost for the Blue Devils in the second half against the Johnnies as the sophomore continues to be Duke's electricity piece in the backcourt. The sharpshooter tallied a game-high 25 points on 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the field and 4-of-8 (50%) from three against St. John's.
Evans' continuing his hot outside shooting will be a major factor for the Blue Devils through the rest of the tournament.
SF - Dame Sarr
Dame Sarr has impacted the game in so many different ways through the NCAA Tournament, and although he remains a consistent starter due to his elite perimeter defense, the Italian has given Duke scoring sparks at times.
The rookie went for 14 points against TCU in the Round of 32, and despite logging just two points against St. John's, he tallied six boards, three assists, and a steal.
PF - Cameron Boozer
Obviously, the National Player of the Year will be in the starting lineup. Boozer went for 22 points and 10 boards against the Johnnies, but will have his work cut out for him in the Elite Eight with UConn big man Tarris Reed.
At 6'11" and 265 pounds, Reed is essentially an immovable object down low. However, no team has been able to slow down Boozer all season, so there's really no reason to believe that will happen now.
C - Maliq Brown
Ngongba has played 13 and 17 minutes in the two tournament games he has played, so it seems Scheyer and Co. are continuing to be cautious with his playing time. Ngongba will likely see over 20 in the Sweet 16, but Brown has been fantastic in a starting role.
Brown tallied four blocks against St. John's as he cements his case as the best all-around defensive player in college basketball. The senior has also been lethal as a roller in the pick-and-roll when needed.
Rotation
Ngongba, Foster, and Nik Khamenia will come in off the bench for heavy minutes. Darren Harris has played a total of 17 minutes in the Big Dance thus far, so there's a chance he sees the floor as well.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.