3-Star 2027 Lineman Includes Duke in Top 10

Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have been making a lot of noise on the high school recruiting trail lately, with the Blue Devils firmly in the mix to land several of their top targets in the 2027 class.

One of those targets is a three-star offensive lineman and a top 450 player in the country, who recently named the Blue Devils as one of his final 10 schools.

Blue Devils Makes Top 10 For 3-Star 2027 Offensive Lineman

On Feb. 6, 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman reported on X that Benjamin Lowther, a four-star offensive lineman from Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona, had named Duke among his top 10 schools, along with Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Stanford, Texas A&M, and Washington.

Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial 2027 offensive tackle Benjamin Lowther has named his top ten schools https://t.co/wdvr3am5VU pic.twitter.com/DF7ZbOd5Kj — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) February 6, 2026

Although the Blue Devils haven’t been pursuing Lowether for long, having just extended an offer to him last month, they have quickly emerged as a contender in his recruitment and are now one of his final 10 schools.

Lowther is among the nation’s top offensive linemen and would be an excellent addition to Duke’s 2027 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 438 overall player in the country, the No. 38 offensive tackle, and the No. 9 prospect in Arizona.

While he’s only a junior at Centennial, Lowther has already had a chaotic recruiting process. He initially committed to Stanford in November but decommitted from the program in early January. Since then, he’s drawn interest from several new schools, including Duke, and all of his finalists are in contention to land him.

Bringing in a few talented offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle is a priority for the Blue Devils, and making Lowther’s top 10 gives Diaz and company a strong chance to secure one of the top offensive tackles in the class.

Although Duke has made Lowther’s final 10, the Blue Devils will still face significant competition for the young offensive lineman. Despite his decommitment from Stanford, the Cardinal remain very much in the mix for Lowther, and his home-state schools, Arizona and Arizona State, will also present a challenge for Diaz and his staff.

Still, the Blue Devils have made significant progress with Lowther in the short time they’ve been pursuing him. If they can continue to advance in his recruitment over the next few months and bring him to Durham for an official visit this spring, Duke should be well-positioned to land one of the nation’s top offensive tackles.