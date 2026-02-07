Duke Set to Host Top Running Back Target On Visit

Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have been pursuing several prospects in the 2027 class over the past month, and as the recruiting cycle continues, the Blue Devils are making progress with some of their top targets.

One of those targets is a three-star running back from Mississippi, who recently announced that he will travel to Durham for an official visit (OV) with the Blue Devils this spring.

3-Star 2027 Running Back Schedules Duke Official Visit

On Thursday, Mikel Stephen, a three-star running back from Madison Central High School in Madison, Mississippi, announced on X that he has scheduled an official visit with Duke, writing, “Super Excited to have an Official Visit with the ACC Champs.”

According to Stephen’s post, the visit will take place in the spring, from May 29 to May 31.

Duke's recruitment of Stephen has moved quickly. The Blue Devils just extended an offer to the three-star running back on Jan. 30 and have made steady progress since. Locking him in for an OV in the spring should significantly boost the program's chances of landing him.

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Stephen is one of the top running backs in the 2027 class and is coming off a strong junior season at Madison Central, where, according to MaxPreps, he rushed for 875 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Diaz and his staff have been targeting several running backs throughout the 2027 cycle, and the position is certainly a need for the program. While they’ve made progress with multiple recruits so far, they appear to be in the strongest position to land Stephen.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Madison Central star would be a fantastic addition to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 549 overall player in the country, the No. 46 running back, and the No. 17 prospect from Mississippi.

Although the Blue Devils are in a strong position in Stephen’s recruitment, Diaz and company will face competition from several other programs for the young running back. Ole Miss has been pursuing him throughout his process, and Oklahoma and Florida are also in the mix.

Still, Stephen’s scheduling an OV with Duke indicates he’s highly interested in the program. If the Blue Devils can continue making progress with him in the coming months and impress him during the May visit, they should have a strong chance of landing one of the top running backs in the 2027 class.