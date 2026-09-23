3 Takeaways From Duke Football Snap Counts vs. Stanford

The Duke Blue Devils improved to 3-0 this past weekend in their first game of ACC competition with a 35-7 demolition of the Stanford Cardinal at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Brooks Field saw running back Nate Sheppard add another spectacular performance to start his season, while head coach Manny Diaz got the best work of his defense after early struggles at times in the first half. I took a closer look at Duke's snap counts after this game on both sides of the ball. Here are three of my takeaways from those snaps.

A Steady Wide Receiver and Edge Rusher Rotation

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) runs with the ball after his catch between Stanford Cardinal safety Scotty Edwards (21) and cornerback Dre Pollard (14) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though wide receiver Jonah Burton has been the Blue Devils' top wideout, there was a steady rotation from this group on Saturday. While they weren't exceedingly productive, offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer laid out the likely plan for this group as several receivers saw the field, such as Jared Richardson (WR-high 42 snaps), Jaivon Solomon (26), Jayden Moore (26), and Burton (19), per PFF.

At edge rusher, sophomore Bryce Davis (33 snaps) and junior Tyshon Reed (28) were the clear starters up front, but Kevin O’Connor (24) tallied two pressures, both of which were sacks, while Kobe Smith (21) added a pressure himself. This group rotated steadily, and it is clear what the four-man circle will be going forward.

12 and 13 Personnel Was Frequent

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) reacts to his catch against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you run the football as often as Duke did on Saturday and this season, 12 and 13 personnel packages are going to be the bread and butter. Just like a week ago against Illinois, Nate Kurisky (36 snaps) and Jake Taylor (25) saw the field the most alongside star tight end Jeremiah Hasley (59).

Sheppard’s handful of big runs came on Hasley’s side of the field, and Taylor was a move-insert player on split-zone and dive plays off of motion.

No Consistent Standout at Defensive Tackle

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren (8) throws the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackle might be the biggest issue for the Blue Devils' defense so far, as starters Julius Columbus and Preston Watson (20 snaps each) were overwhelmed in the run game at times. This is why Duke kept a rotation with Owen Wafle (17), David Anderson (16), and Dakota Quiñonez (13).

As the season gets deeper, someone from this group must step up for the Blue Devils. Losing a talent like Aaron Hall hurts, but Duke must find a standout guy to lean on in both phases in the middle of their defensive front.