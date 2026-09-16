3 Biggest Surprise Storylines for Duke Football After Week 2

The Duke Blue Devils are 2-0 heading into conference play.

Duke made a statement over the weekend, defeating Illinois 31-27 in Champaign behind a vastly improved offensive effort. After an offseason filled with departures and doubt, head coach Manny Diaz has once again put his team in a place to compete at a high level.

Through the first two weeks of the Blue Devils' season, not everything has panned out as expected, though there was little certainty at most positions heading into the year. Here are three surprise storylines to follow as the regular season moves along.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) runs the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (1) and defensive back Tywan Cox (32) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Burton Emerging As Duke's Top Wide Receiver

Wide receiver was probably the biggest question mark on the team heading into the campaign for Diaz and Co. After the Blue Devils lost their top three receivers from last season, the entire room felt up in the air.

Duke brought in Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas and Penn transfer Jared Richardson, who were widely expected to take over as its top receivers. Additionally, Diaz and Co. had several young returners, including Jaivon Solomon, Jayden Moore, Kavon Simmons, and Jamien Little, who didn't see much time in 2025 but could make a leap.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (1) tackles Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One guy who didn't get much buzz was Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton, and through two weeks, he has emerged as the Blue Devils' top wideout.

Burton has led Duke in receiving in both games this season, notching four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown against Illinois. He could've had a bigger stat line in Week 1 had Walker Eget not missed him on a deep ball that could've gone for a score.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been an impressive, quick rise for the former Baylor and Idaho State receiver, and I will be the first to admit he is not a guy I was buying stock in early. Through two weeks, he has certainly proved me wrong and looks like this team's top receiver. Richardson and Nicholas have combined for zero catches so far as well.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dylan Flowers (0) stops Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) near the end zone during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Transfer Cornerbacks Looking Like Starters

Aside from wide receiver, the cornerback spot might've been the next biggest question mark on the team in the preseason. Duke lost star Chandler Rivers and, like the receiving corps, had a slew of new or unproven faces looking to make their mark.

I predicted returners Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan to start at cornerback to kick off the year, with the room operating more as a rotation. However, it seems like transfers Kyon Loud (Montana) and Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky) have emerged as the team's top two corners.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave cornerback Shaun Nicholas (0) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (3) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loud led all Duke defensive players with 71 snaps against Illinois, and Flowers notched 63. Robinson hasn't been fully healthy to begin the year, but it seems like the transfers are taking over Duke's defensive backfield. Northwestern transfer Evan Smith hasn't seen a ton of time, but he made arguably the play of the game against the Illini, picking off Katin Houser in the fourth quarter.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manny Diaz Is Doing It Again

Diaz has done nothing but overachieve since he took over in Durham, capturing two nine-win seasons and the program's first ACC title since 1989 last year. This year felt like the one where he was primed to take a step back, but he is once again maximizing the talent on his roster.

The Blue Devils are off to a 2-0 start, are led by an emerging Heisman Trophy candidate in Nate Sheppard, and look like a true threat on both sides of the ball. With all the questions around the Duke program heading into the year, the one constant fans had was Diaz's resume and his top two coordinators both back in town. It's early, but Duke is overachieving yet again.