What To Make of Duke’s Pass-Catchers After Three Weeks

The Duke Blue Devils enter Week 4 of the college football season with a 3-0 record as fans and media alike begin to recognize what is happening in Durham, North Carolina.

Superstar running back Nate Sheppard has been one of the biggest stories no one is talking about as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate for the first portion of the regular season. There is still a long way to go, but the Blue Devils and their fans feel hopeful about this season’s results.

Duke Finding Their Answers in Passing Game

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, one of the bigger questions heading into this season was how the Blue Devils would recuperate from the loss of their wide receivers from last fall, including 1,000-yard pass-catcher Cooper Barkate. After acquiring three wideouts from the transfer portal, the Blue Devils are getting a real-time look at their current crop of pass-catchers thanks to recent performances from quarterback Walker Eget.

So far, former Baylor transfer Jonah Burton has emerged as the No. 1 wide receiver. He has a smaller stature, but he plays much bigger than his frame suggests, showcasing good ball-tracking ability and impressive yards after the catch, combined with good route-running skills.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Jay Green (5) breaks up the pass attempt to Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Burton, the committee has added Penn transfer Jared Richardson, who had a productive day against Stanford with three catches for 44 yards. Others such as Kavon Simmons and Jaivon Solomon have flashed in recent games. Ironically, it is Sheppard who leads the team in receiving touchdowns, while tight end Jeremiah Hasley is the top overall pass-catcher with 10 catches for 177 yards through three contests.

Will This Be Enough?

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) runs with the ball after his catch between Stanford Cardinal safety Scotty Edwards (21) and cornerback Dre Pollard (14) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the toughest competition on Duke’s schedule is still at least a month out, the question remains whether this group of Blue Devils pass-catchers is enough to get them back to the ACC Championship in Charlotte and potentially upset Miami in two months.

I still need to see more from this group to know whether they can consistently get open against tougher defenses. If they can show that ability, Duke’s passing game with Eget at quarterback could begin to take off, easing the pressure on Sheppard to handle the massive workload already given to him.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has a few weeks to figure it out, and playing an FCS opponent like William & Mary this weekend will give offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer an idea of where his group of wideouts is headed after the week. Someone must consistently stand out from the rest, and they must be discovered in the coming weeks before the thick of ACC competition ramps up.