Duke Football Improves to 3-0 at Home: Biggest Takeaways

The Duke Blue Devils improved to 3-0 while kicking off ACC play with a 35-7 win over the Stanford Cardinal in a statement.

Head coach Manny Diaz has put his program in a terrific position moving forward, as Duke won't face a quality opponent on their schedule for some time. With their first win in conference competition in the books, let's look at the biggest takeaways from the Blue Devils' victory at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Walker Eget Has Another Efficient Day

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) warms up before a game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing I wanted to see this weekend was whether the Blue Devils' offense could stay efficient after last week's impressive showing in the passing game against a tough Illinois defense. This week, quarterback Walker Eget had another impressive day, tossing 14-of-24 for 202 yards and a touchdown despite starting the day with an interception.

Eget made the throws you want your quarterback to make when relieving your star running back, and it adds more confidence in the offense overall.

Duke's Pass Rush Overwhelms Davis Warren

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a quiet performance in Champaign, Illinois, last weekend, Duke saw its pass rush rebound in a big way with four total sacks and numerous, consistent pressures on Cardinal signal-caller Davis Warren. Redshirt junior Kevin O'Connor led the way with a career day for two sacks and multiple pressures, while Tyshon Reed added two for himself, and Bryce Davis made life chaotic for Warren with PBUs and pressures. This is the type of game you need after a stale showing the week prior.

Interior Defensive Line Could Be Concern

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) runs with the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's defense was stout against Stanford on Saturday, allowing just over 200 total yards of offense. However, Cardinal running back Micah Ford and his offensive line gave the Blue Devils interior defensive front problems, and after three weeks, it's clear that this could become a long-term issue as the competition gets tougher and the talent improves. Georgia Tech and North Carolina both run the ball well, and Diaz must resolve this problem.

Nate Sheppard: Superstar

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, Sheppard was fantastic. He ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries at 6.7 yards per carry (kids, don't do it). He also caught a touchdown, adding to what is already a Heisman-worthy season for the Blue Devils sensation. There's not much to say here other than this is a special running back who is starting to take the ACC and the rest of the FBS by storm.

Jeremiah Hasley, Hello!

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs with the ball after his catch against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've been waiting for Hasley to make his impact for the Blue Devils, and he finally did so today with a five-catch, 88-yard performance against the Cardinal. He was also a terrific run blocker and sprang some of Sheppard's big runs, showcasing his complete skill set as a tight end. The future Sunday player should be a featured target for Eget as Duke's passing game continues to emerge.