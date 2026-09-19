Duke Football Improves to 3-0 at Home: Biggest Takeaways
The Duke Blue Devils improved to 3-0 while kicking off ACC play with a 35-7 win over the Stanford Cardinal in a statement.
Head coach Manny Diaz has put his program in a terrific position moving forward, as Duke won't face a quality opponent on their schedule for some time. With their first win in conference competition in the books, let's look at the biggest takeaways from the Blue Devils' victory at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Walker Eget Has Another Efficient Day
One thing I wanted to see this weekend was whether the Blue Devils' offense could stay efficient after last week's impressive showing in the passing game against a tough Illinois defense. This week, quarterback Walker Eget had another impressive day, tossing 14-of-24 for 202 yards and a touchdown despite starting the day with an interception.
Eget made the throws you want your quarterback to make when relieving your star running back, and it adds more confidence in the offense overall.
Duke's Pass Rush Overwhelms Davis Warren
After a quiet performance in Champaign, Illinois, last weekend, Duke saw its pass rush rebound in a big way with four total sacks and numerous, consistent pressures on Cardinal signal-caller Davis Warren. Redshirt junior Kevin O'Connor led the way with a career day for two sacks and multiple pressures, while Tyshon Reed added two for himself, and Bryce Davis made life chaotic for Warren with PBUs and pressures. This is the type of game you need after a stale showing the week prior.
Interior Defensive Line Could Be Concern
Duke's defense was stout against Stanford on Saturday, allowing just over 200 total yards of offense. However, Cardinal running back Micah Ford and his offensive line gave the Blue Devils interior defensive front problems, and after three weeks, it's clear that this could become a long-term issue as the competition gets tougher and the talent improves. Georgia Tech and North Carolina both run the ball well, and Diaz must resolve this problem.
Nate Sheppard: Superstar
Once again, Sheppard was fantastic. He ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries at 6.7 yards per carry (kids, don't do it). He also caught a touchdown, adding to what is already a Heisman-worthy season for the Blue Devils sensation. There's not much to say here other than this is a special running back who is starting to take the ACC and the rest of the FBS by storm.
Jeremiah Hasley, Hello!
We've been waiting for Hasley to make his impact for the Blue Devils, and he finally did so today with a five-catch, 88-yard performance against the Cardinal. He was also a terrific run blocker and sprang some of Sheppard's big runs, showcasing his complete skill set as a tight end. The future Sunday player should be a featured target for Eget as Duke's passing game continues to emerge.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft