3 Things To Expect From Duke Football's 2026 Defense

The Duke Blue Devils play their first game of the season in one week against the Tulane Green Wave in a battle between the reigning ACC and AAC conference champions. Both programs underwent major roster changes during the offseason, but only Duke is returning their head coach from last season.

Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz has always been a defensive-first coach, having been a defensive coordinator for many years, including an unsuccessful stint as the Miami Hurricanes head coach. This year, his defense, led by defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke, will look to be the face of the program, as one of the things we've learned about the unit during fall camp.

Defense Should Rebound From Rough 2025

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patke's defense was among the worst in the FBS at defending the pass, finishing near the bottom in passing yards allowed per game. That should change this year with another year of experience under the belt of an intriguing pass rush, a stout linebacker corps, and a deeper secondary with more experience and depth than in previous years.

Defensive ends Bryce Davis and Tyshon Reed have a chance to be productive and impactful defenders, allowing the secondary to feast on any breakdowns of pass protection and decision-making from the opposing quarterback.

Duke's Linebacker Unit Could Be Best in ACC

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The strength of Duke's defense comes from the second level with linebackers Luke Mergott, the hero of the 2025 ACC Championship, and veteran Nick Morris Jr., who returns from a season-ending injury for his sixth year in the program. Behind those two are redshirt junior Kendall Johnson and sophomores Bradley Gompers and Elliott Schaper, all three of whom should have some sort of role this season.

Duke has excellent depth and talent at linebacker that helps shore up run fits from the second level and blankets the middle of the field in shell drops. This could help the defense improve from last season's struggles.

Secondary Will Remain Competitive All Season

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Week 1 starters in the secondary might not be the same come Thanksgiving weekend. With five new additions from the transfer portal, Duke's defensive backfield is expected to remain competitive all season long. That isn't a major issue, though, as it showcases the depth at cornerback and safety.

Three players who catch my eye for Week 1 and beyond are safeties Andrew Pellicciotta, cornerback Kyon Loud (Montana), and defensive back Patrick Smith-Young (North Texas). All three should have significant roles by the end of the year, and it would come as no surprise if all three are starting.