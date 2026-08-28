How Duke Football’s Tactical Changes Could Lead to Success
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The Duke Blue Devils kick off their season in eight days, hosting the Tulane Green Wave in their opening matchup. The program faces mixed expectations after winning the ACC Championship last fall and losing premier talents in the NFL Draft and transfer portal.
For Duke's head coach, Manny Diaz, this means changes to the style of play on both sides of the ball are necessary for a successful 2026 season. Some experts may be critical of what the Blue Devils are and could become this fall, but the tactical changes that the program is making may allow them to overachieve for the third year in a row.
Changes Are Coming On Both Sides of the Ball
Last year, Duke had the most explosive offense in the ACC with quarterback Darian Mensah, wide receiver Cooper Barkate, and freshman running back Nate Sheppard getting the dirty work done. Their defense took a big step back from a great 2024, Diaz's first season in Durham.
This season may be more balanced, though with an added emphasis on being a stronger defensive unit and closer to its 2024 group. With Walker Eget winning the quarterback battle in fall camp and a backfield that is expected to be productive with ample depth, the Blue Devils can be a much better team than expected.
Of course, offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer should run the same system he has for the last couple of seasons. Again, with the emergence of Sheppard as a top running back in the ACC, the expectation is that he'll be the workhorse rusher this fall while CJ Campbell and a wealth of tailbacks rotate in and out. A strong run game opens up play action and the vertical passing game, giving Duke an advantage.
Duke has an advantage here with playmakers Javen Nicholas, Jaivon Solomon, and Jared Richardson at wide receiver. All Eget has to do is take care of the football and be a quality game manager. If that becomes something more, even better.
Duke’s Tactical Changes May Be Beneficial To Shock People
Furthermore, the linebacker room is stout on defense with a great duo in Luke Mergott and Nick Morris. The secondary is deep and is expected to be more disciplined than it was a year ago, after finishing in the bottom five in the ACC in passing yards allowed per game. Edge rusher Bryce Davis could be the big-time X-factor of the Blue Devils' defense if he lives up to his recruitment billing.
Overall, does Duke have the formula to sustain another solid season in 2026? I think they do, with the classic look (in modern form) of establishing the run to open up the pass while allowing your defense to tee off with an early lead. These tactical changes seem to be beneficial for the Blue Devils, and they could shock some people not only in Durham but across the country and the ACC.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft