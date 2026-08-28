How Duke Football’s Tactical Changes Could Lead to Success

The Duke Blue Devils kick off their season in eight days, hosting the Tulane Green Wave in their opening matchup. The program faces mixed expectations after winning the ACC Championship last fall and losing premier talents in the NFL Draft and transfer portal.

For Duke's head coach, Manny Diaz , this means changes to the style of play on both sides of the ball are necessary for a successful 2026 season. Some experts may be critical of what the Blue Devils are and could become this fall, but the tactical changes that the program is making may allow them to overachieve for the third year in a row.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Changes Are Coming On Both Sides of the Ball

Last year, Duke had the most explosive offense in the ACC with quarterback Darian Mensah, wide receiver Cooper Barkate, and freshman running back Nate Sheppard getting the dirty work done. Their defense took a big step back from a great 2024, Diaz's first season in Durham.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season may be more balanced, though with an added emphasis on being a stronger defensive unit and closer to its 2024 group. With Walker Eget winning the quarterback battle in fall camp and a backfield that is expected to be productive with ample depth, the Blue Devils can be a much better team than expected.

Of course, offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer should run the same system he has for the last couple of seasons. Again, with the emergence of Sheppard as a top running back in the ACC, the expectation is that he'll be the workhorse rusher this fall while CJ Campbell and a wealth of tailbacks rotate in and out. A strong run game opens up play action and the vertical passing game, giving Duke an advantage.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has an advantage here with playmakers Javen Nicholas, Jaivon Solomon, and Jared Richardson at wide receiver. All Eget has to do is take care of the football and be a quality game manager. If that becomes something more, even better.

Duke’s Tactical Changes May Be Beneficial To Shock People

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, the linebacker room is stout on defense with a great duo in Luke Mergott and Nick Morris. The secondary is deep and is expected to be more disciplined than it was a year ago, after finishing in the bottom five in the ACC in passing yards allowed per game. Edge rusher Bryce Davis could be the big-time X-factor of the Blue Devils' defense if he lives up to his recruitment billing.

Overall, does Duke have the formula to sustain another solid season in 2026? I think they do, with the classic look (in modern form) of establishing the run to open up the pass while allowing your defense to tee off with an early lead. These tactical changes seem to be beneficial for the Blue Devils, and they could shock some people not only in Durham but across the country and the ACC.