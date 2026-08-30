3 Things Duke Fans Should Monitor in Season Opener Against Tulane

The Duke football program is less than a week away from kicking off its 2026 regular season.

Head coach Manny Diaz will begin his third campaign in Durham on Sept. 5 when Duke hosts Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils enter a season as reigning ACC champions for the first time in over 30 years.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) is brought down by safety Devin Neal (27) and defensive back Donavon Platt (28) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we have discussed throughout the summer, there are plenty of concerns with this Duke team heading into the year, and it could end up being one of the more volatile teams in the ACC.

There is certainly talent at several different positions, but much of it is unproven. Here are three key things Duke fans should be monitoring in Week 1.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Comfortable Does Walker Eget Look?

Duke named San Jose State transfer Walker Eget its starting quarterback earlier this week. That was the expected outcome, but Eget still has to prove he can handle a level like the ACC.

Eget threw for over 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns over two seasons as the Spartans' starter. He has a ton of Division I experience, but none of it has come at the Power Conference level.

Another factor to keep an eye on with Eget is his health. He was seen in a knee brace throughout fall camp and missed the spring. There will be some early pressure on Eget to perform, and struggles could spark concerns.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does Duke Look Connected Defensively?

The Blue Devils are looking to get back to 2024 form on the defensive side of the ball, as this is a year when Duke will likely have to lead with that end.

Despite several key pieces from the 2025 squad departing, Duke has lots of promise at many positions. Sophomore Bryce Davis could be in line for a breakout year; the linebacker duo of Nick Morris Jr. and Luke Mergott could be one of the best in the ACC, and the secondary has depth.

If the Blue Devils look formidable defensively for four quarters, that bodes well for the future.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Does the Offense Revolve Around?

After losing its top three wide receivers from a season ago, Duke's 2026 unit is one of the biggest unknowns on the team.

Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas seem like the Blue Devils' top two wideouts, but Jaivon Solomon, Jamien Little, Jayden Moore, and Kavon Simmons are looking to snag the third starting receiver spot.

Duke brought back Nate Sheppard, one of the best running backs in the ACC. How Diaz and Co. generate offense will be interesting to follow, especially how reliant on the run game it could be.