Biggest Questions Still Facing Duke Football Before Week 1

Duke fans, we are one week away from the Blue Devils kicking off their 2026 regular season.

After a pretty chaotic offseason for head coach Manny Diaz and his staff, Duke will look to exceed national expectations once again in Year 3 under Diaz. That quest will begin on Sept. 5 against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the summer and fall camp, we have gone over the many questions surrounding the Blue Devils heading into the 2026 campaign. Obviously, that begins with the key departures for the transfer portal and NFL Draft.

However, fall camp showed some promising signs at different positions. There are still some questions looming before the Blue Devils take the field next weekend. Let's go over a few big ones.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) spins off the tackle by Elon Phoenix defensive back Darren James-Hamilton (8) during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Is the Third Starting Wide Receiver?

It feels like we've talked about the wide receiver unit more than any other position group on the roster, and for good reason. After losing its top three receivers from last season's ACC title team, Duke's corps in 2026 is essentially one big question mark.

Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas seem poised to take over as Duke's top two wide receivers this season, though both are completely unproven at the Power Conference level.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's the third starting receiver spot that feels completely up in the air. Returners Jaivon Solomon, Jayden Moore, Jamien Little, and maybe Kavon Simmons feel like the guys battling for that spot, but it could seemingly go in any direction.

I still think Solomon will grab the third receiver spot after a solid scrimmage performance, but that battle will be interesting to monitor over the next week.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Duke's Defense Get Back to 2024 Form?

The Blue Devils led with their defense in 2024, as it was arguably the best in the ACC. In 2025, that unit took a step back, but Duke still maintained success with what was likely the best offense in the conference.

Now in 2026, it feels like another season where the defense will have to lead the way. The front seven looks promising, with guys like Bryce Davis, Tyshon Reed, and Preston Watson on the line, and linebackers Luke Mergott and Nick Morris Jr., likely the best duo on the entire team.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The key secondary contributors could still be in question, but with so many unproven guys, only time will tell if Duke can be consistently stellar defensively again.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Manny Diaz Exceed Expectations Yet Another Time?

Duke fans probably couldn't have asked for anything more from Diaz through his first two seasons. An 18-9 overall record, two nine-win campaigns, and the program's first conference crown in over 30 years. However, 2026 might be his toughest test yet.

With so many unproven players at so many different spots on the roster, Diaz and his staff will once again have to maximize the talent they have. Duke was one of the biggest victims of the transfer portal in all of college football this offseason. If Diaz can exceed expectations once again, the entire narrative around the Duke football program could shift.