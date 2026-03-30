3 Blue Devils Who Could Leave in Transfer Portal

The Duke Blue Devils are shifting to offseason mode a little earlier than expected after they endured one of the most stunning collapses in the history of college basketball against 2-seed UConn in the Elite Eight.

Duke held a lead as big as 19 points in the first half and entered the halftime locker room with a 44-29 advantage. Then, it was outscored 44-28 by the Huskies in the second half to fall 73-72 in absolutely stunning fashion.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Entering Sunday, 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament that held leads of 15 points or more heading into the halftime break were 134-0. That record is now 134-1.

Nonetheless, Scheyer and his staff still have to hit the offseason button to rebuild for next season with several key pieces expected to be gone. The Duke program is in a very interesting offseason this time around, as several rotational pieces face tough decisions about returning to Durham, entering the NBA Draft, or hitting the transfer portal.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Here are three Blue Devils who could hit the transfer portal this offseason.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) celebrates after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Darren Harris

Darren Harris has dealt with a confusing two seasons with the Blue Devils, but he has seldom seen consistent time on the floor. Coming in as a part of Scheyer and Co.'s No. 1 overall 2024 recruiting class, Harris averaged 6.0 minutes across 21 appearances as a rookie.

The second go-around wasn't much different. Harris averaged 3.4 points as a sophomore in 9.9 minutes across 35 appearances. The Virginia native tallied double-digit minutes in 15 games and played a total of 18 minutes across the Blue Devils' four NCAA Tournament contests.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) defends Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Harris is the most likely guy to hit the portal in search of an extended role.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Nik Khamenia

Khamenia, one of the five-star recruits in Duke's top-ranked 2025 class, played heavy minutes as a rookie, but didn't have the freedom to score and impact the game in many ways. In 37 appearances and five starts, Khamenia averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 19.7 minutes.

The Los Angeles native entered the college game as a talented outside shooter with a high basketball IQ, but mainly saw the floor due to his defense and effort. The 6'7" wing tallied six double-digit scoring outings and shot 33.3% from three on the year on 2.8 attempts a game.

Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) celebrates after scoring Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Khamenia would be a key piece for most Division I teams, so there's a chance he looks for a new home where he can have the ball in his hands more often.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Cayden Boozer

With Cameron Boozer headed to the NBA and five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. on his way to Duke, Boozer could look to be the lead guard elsewhere.

This season, Boozer averaged 7.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 49.3% shooting from the floor and 29.2% shooting from deep. However, he proved he could run the show during Caleb Foster's extended absence.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

With Foster sidelined and Boozer thrust into the starting lineup, the 6'4" point guard averaged 13 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 5-of-15 (33.3%) shooting from the perimeter across the ACC and NCAA Tournaments. Boozer totaled 25 assists to 14 turnovers in that span.

He played at least 36 minutes in every game Foster missed. Foster's return will likely play a major role in Boozer's decision, but with a potential Foster comeback and Rippey on his way, Boozer could look to run the backcourt for another program.