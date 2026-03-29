Another Stunning Collpase Haunts Duke in Elite Eight

What. Just. Happened.

In one of the most stunning collapses in the history of college basketball, the 1-seed Duke Blue Devils have fallen to 2-seed UConn 73-72 in the Elite Eight. Duke held a 19-point lead in the first half and entered the halftime locker room up by 15.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils were then outscored by the Huskies 44-28 in the second half to hand the victory to UConn, cementing one of the most monumental collapses in college basketball history for the second season in a row.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots the ball over UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Commits Historic Collapse Yet Again

Duke fans only have to look back one year to see the Blue Devils committing one of the biggest collapses in the sport's history before tonight. In the 2025 Final Four against Houston, the Blue Devils held a 66-59 lead with a minute and 14 seconds to go. Duke was then outscored by the Cougars 11-1 over that final span to choke the victory.

The Blue Devils became the first team in NCAA Tournament history to have a higher field goal percentage, more free throw attempts, more assists, more steals, and fewer turnovers than its opponent and lose the game. Previously, programs that marked those boxes were 335-0.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) go for the ball in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In 2025-26, the campaign ends on a similar note. Before the Blue Devils' shocking collapse to the Huskies, 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament were 134-0 when leading by 15 or more points at the halftime break. Duke led 44-29, and is now the first team to ever throw it away.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; IDuke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

How Did Duke Do It?

For the majority of the first half, Duke was in complete control, and it looked like it was going to roll to a second consecutive Final Four appearance. At the end of the day, it was sloppy mistakes and just keeping the door slightly cracked open.

With 10 seconds left, Silas Demary made a free throw to make the game tally 72-70 in favor of Duke. The Blue Devils broke the press, and all they had to do was hold on to the ball and wait to be fouled.

OH MY GOODNESS 😱



UCONN LEADSSSS UNBELIEVABLE #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IPX2JWiw0b — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

Cayden Boozer then attempted to lob it over a UConn defender to Patrick Ngongba, and the ball was deflected. It then found the hands of Braylon Mullins, who drilled a three-pointer from the logo with under a second to go to give the Huskies a 73-72 lead and the eventual win.

This win is fresh, but it might be the worst loss in the history of Duke basketball.