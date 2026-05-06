Duke in Familiar Battle for ACC Offseason Crown

It's no secret that the Duke basketball program has generated one of the best offseason hauls of any team in college basketball, leaving the Blue Devils primed to enter the 2026-27 season as a top-three-to-five team in the land.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are bringing back four of their top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer, along with the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Tanner Toolson (55) rebounds near Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Devils also inked a few signings via the transfer portal, namely former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell.

Entering next season, Duke will likely be the favorite out of the ACC. However, the Blue Devils are in a familiar battle with another squad over who should be considered the league's frontrunner.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke and Louisville Top Two ACC Teams Heading Into 2026-27 Season

Scheyer's club boasts a perfect mix of returning rotation pieces, talented veterans, and elite freshman prospects. This is probably the deepest and most championship-ready team Scheyer has had since he took over at Duke, which will also put the pressure on the team to execute come postseason time.

However, for the second season in a row, Louisville isn't far behind in second place.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Pat Kelsey went hard in the portal a season ago, sealing the No. 3 overall transfer portal class, according to 247Sports. After Duke lost its entire 2024-25 starting five to the NBA Draft, many wondered which of the Blue Devils and Cardinals was the ACC's top team heading into the year.

This offseason has been no different, as Kelsey has built the nation's No. 1 portal class, headlined by the top player in the entire portal, Flory Bidunga. The class also features other talented upperclassmen, including Jackson Shelstad, Karter Knox, and Alvaro Folguieras.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) speaks at a postgame press conference after the game against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Hype Wasn't Justified for Louisville Last Year

There was a legitimate debate to be had this time last year whether Louisville was more primed to win than Duke, and while the Blue Devils succeeded, the Cardinals lost momentum quickly.

Duke ended the regular season 17-1 in ACC play en route to taking home the ACC regular season and Tournament titles. The Blue Devils earned the No.1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Louisville finished 24-11 overall and 11-7 in ACC action, earning a 6-seed in the Big Dance and getting bounced in the Round of 32. Duke also beat Louisville in both regular-season matchups last season.

Granted, this time around, Louisville is bringing back Adrian Wooley this time around, so it's not a total roster overhaul. Still, it's unproven how consistently a team composed almost entirely of transfers can win.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Michigan became the first all-transfer starting five to win a national title, but Louisville proved last season that bringing in a ton of portal talent doesn't necessarily translate into immediate success. Could this time around be different? Sure. But Duke is assuredly the safer bet given the returners mixed with the raw talent.