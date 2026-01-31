3 Blue Devils Who Need to Step Up Against Hokies

The Duke basketball program improved to 19–1 overall and 8–0 in ACC play following an 83–52 blowout victory over 20th-ranked Louisville at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night. With the win, the Blue Devils now hold a 7–1 record against ranked opponents this season.

Monday night’s performance felt completely different from Duke’s first matchup against the Cardinals on the road earlier this season.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Louisville was without star freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. in the first meeting but welcomed him back from injury for Monday’s contest. Despite his return, Duke’s defense was dominant, holding the Cardinals to just 52 points on 16-of-54 shooting from the field and 11-of-34 from three-point range. Brown was limited to seven points on 1-of-13 shooting overall and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc.

For the Blue Devils, Cameron Boozer had one of his quieter outings of the season, finishing with 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds. Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba each contributed 15 points on a combined 10-of-19 shooting from the field. Off the bench, Nikolas Khamenia provided a spark with a season-high 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks in front of Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Now, Duke turns its attention to the 16–6 Virginia Tech Hokies, who are coming off a home win against Georgia Tech. Let’s take a look at the key players for the Blue Devils as they prepare for the matchup.

Isaiah Evans

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Since Duke’s loss to Texas Tech, Evans has elevated his scoring and played a major role in the team’s winning streak. However, over his last four games, his efficiency has dipped, shooting below 40% from the field twice during that span.

Against Louisville, Evans went 5-of-11 from the field and 2-of-8 from three-point range. For Duke to find success against Virginia Tech, Evans will need to knock down early perimeter shots as a spot-up shooter. His ability to stretch the floor will force the Hokies to defend the three-point line more closely, opening up the paint for Boozer and Ngongba to operate inside.

Patrick Ngongba

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Ngongba has been a strong defensive presence for Duke all season, and his offensive game has continued to develop.

While he averages just 1.3 blocks per game, his rim protection and physicality often don’t show up fully in the box score. Offensively, Ngongba has taken advantage of increased post opportunities, averaging 11 points per game while shooting an efficient 63% from the field.

With much of Virginia Tech’s defensive focus likely centered on Cameron Boozer, Ngongba will need to be effective in the post and as a rim runner to complement Boozer’s inside dominance.

Nikolas Khamenia

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) dribbles against Stanford Cardinal guard Jeremy Dent-Smith (25) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Khamenia delivered a breakout performance against Louisville, showcasing his shooting ability off the bench. He scored 14 points on near-perfect efficiency, going 5-of-6 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Along with Evans, Khamenia’s perimeter shooting will be crucial in this matchup. If both guards can hit shots early, it will create space for Duke’s big men to control the paint and dictate the tempo offensively.

Duke’s commanding win over Louisville highlighted both its defensive dominance and offensive balance. As the Blue Devils prepare to face Virginia Tech, consistent perimeter shooting from Isaiah Evans and Nikolas Khamenia will be essential in opening up scoring opportunities inside for Cameron Boozer and Patrick Ngongba. If Duke can maintain its defensive intensity while finding rhythm early from beyond the arc, it will put itself in a strong position to remain unbeaten in ACC play.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.