Breaking Down Duke’s Next ACC Opponent

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils (19-1, 8-0 ACC) look to earn their 20th win of the 2025-26 college basketball season and their ninth straight win to begin ACC play on Jan. 31 against Virginia Tech (16-6, 5-4 ACC) on the road. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00 pm ET.

Duke has cruised through the rest of the ACC thus far en route to boasting an 8-0 record to begin. The Blue Devils have won five of their last six games by double digits and their last three by over 20 points.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) controls the ball as Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Sebastian Akins (10) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

It's starting to look like another season where Duke is going to run the show in the ACC. Despite the conference being in a much better place in terms of depth than it has been in any of the last five years, it doesn't seem like there is a single team on the same level as the Blue Devils.

Nonetheless, winning on the road in conference play is difficult, and Virginia Tech has gotten off to a respectable start to the campaign. Obviously, losses are going to come for every program. But it's games like these that could have lasting repercussions for the Blue Devils in their hunt to earn a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, if they result in losses.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion.

Another Quad 1 Opportunity for Duke

A win over the Hokies would give Duke its ninth Quadrant 1 victory of the season as the NCAA NET Rankings currently stand. Only Arizona has more Quad 1 wins than Duke.

Virginia Tech is currently ranked No. 54 in the NET, making it the ninth-highest-rated team out of the ACC. The Hokies have built a 1-5 record in Quad 1 games and a 7-5 record across the first two Quadrants. The team is also 12-1 at home this season.

Jan 27, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) celebrates a basket during the second half at Cassell Coliseum.

Mike Young's club earned its lone Quad 1 victory over Virginia (17-3, 6-2 ACC) at home, 95-85. Its second-highest rated win of the year, based on the NET, is a 78-75 win at home over California (15-6, 3-5 ACC).

Jan 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Mike Young reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Is Virginia Tech Currently a Projected NCAA Tournament Team?

According to ESPN's most recent Bracketology update for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Virginia Tech is one of the last four teams in the field, making this home game against Duke a monumental opportunity for it to plead its case.

The Hokies have won three of their last four games while averaging nearly 77 points scored per game over that stretch. However, just one of those wins has come by double digits.

