Where Blue Devils Projected To Land in NBA Draft
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is retaining much more of his talent than he is used to, as four of the top six scorers from last season's team are back in Durham for the 2026-27 campaign.
Freshman superstar Cameron Boozer and sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Evans were the only two key pieces of last year's rotation that elected to depart from the Blue Devils and make the jump to the NBA. Maliq Brown is gone as well, but he had exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility.
Boozer was a lock to enter the draft, as he remained a consensus top-three prospect for the entirety of the college basketball season. A National Player of the Year campaign only cemented that status.
Evans had a very intriguing decision to make, along with Patrick Ngongba. As a projected late-first-round pick, there was a good chance that the 6'6" wing could make more money in college basketball next season than on his first-year NBA salary as a late first-rounder.
After it was all said and one, Evans elected to head to the NBA while Ngongba returned to Duke.
CBS Sports' Gary Parrish released his latest 2026 NBA mock draft, and both Blue Devils saw their names in the first round. Let's check out where each was slotted.
Cameron Boozer - No. 4 Overall Pick - Utah Jazz
Oddly enough, even after one of the most dominant freshman seasons in recent college basketball memory, some NBA franchises seem a bit hesitant about Boozer, given his less-than-flashy playstyle.
Boozer might not have the highest ceiling in this class, but he is undoubtedly the most sure thing. At every level he has ever played at, the 6'9" forward has won at an elite rate. That didn't change with the Blue Devils.
As a rookie, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.9% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three. He went for 22 double-doubles and didn't tally single-digit scoring in any contest. The consistency is too much to overlook, and if he falls to No. 4, that's insane value.
Isaiah Evans - No. 25 Overall Pick - Los Angeles Lakers
Evans projects as a volume 3-and-D wing at 6'6". As a sophomore with the Blue Devils, the North Carolina native averaged 15.0 points on 36.1% shooting from the perimeter on 7.4 attempts.
He also expanded his offensive arsenal as a sophomore, showcasing his ability to attack the rim and create his own looks. It will take some development, but Evans boasts an NBA-ready game.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.