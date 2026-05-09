Where Blue Devils Projected To Land in NBA Draft

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is retaining much more of his talent than he is used to, as four of the top six scorers from last season's team are back in Durham for the 2026-27 campaign.

Freshman superstar Cameron Boozer and sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Evans were the only two key pieces of last year's rotation that elected to depart from the Blue Devils and make the jump to the NBA. Maliq Brown is gone as well, but he had exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award by Barry Bedlan of the Associated Press. The award is given by the AP and the US Basketball Writers Association during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Boozer was a lock to enter the draft, as he remained a consensus top-three prospect for the entirety of the college basketball season. A National Player of the Year campaign only cemented that status.

Evans had a very intriguing decision to make, along with Patrick Ngongba. As a projected late-first-round pick, there was a good chance that the 6'6" wing could make more money in college basketball next season than on his first-year NBA salary as a late first-rounder.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) dribbles the ball as Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) defends in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

After it was all said and one, Evans elected to head to the NBA while Ngongba returned to Duke.

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish released his latest 2026 NBA mock draft, and both Blue Devils saw their names in the first round. Let's check out where each was slotted.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer - No. 4 Overall Pick - Utah Jazz

Oddly enough, even after one of the most dominant freshman seasons in recent college basketball memory, some NBA franchises seem a bit hesitant about Boozer, given his less-than-flashy playstyle.

Boozer might not have the highest ceiling in this class, but he is undoubtedly the most sure thing. At every level he has ever played at, the 6'9" forward has won at an elite rate. That didn't change with the Blue Devils.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots the ball over UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As a rookie, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.9% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three. He went for 22 double-doubles and didn't tally single-digit scoring in any contest. The consistency is too much to overlook, and if he falls to No. 4, that's insane value.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans - No. 25 Overall Pick - Los Angeles Lakers

Evans projects as a volume 3-and-D wing at 6'6". As a sophomore with the Blue Devils, the North Carolina native averaged 15.0 points on 36.1% shooting from the perimeter on 7.4 attempts.

He also expanded his offensive arsenal as a sophomore, showcasing his ability to attack the rim and create his own looks. It will take some development, but Evans boasts an NBA-ready game.