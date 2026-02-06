UNC Star Freshman on Heater Entering Clash with Duke

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils (21-1, 10-0 ACC) are gearing up for the first edition of the best rivalry college basketball has to offer, as the Blue Devils will face No. 14 North Carolina (18-4, 6-3 ACC) in Chapel Hill on Saturday. Tip-off for the bout is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET.

Duke is riding a 10-game win streak while winning seven of its last eight games by double digits. However, the Tar Heels are riding high themselves, heading into the matchup on a four-game win streak while averaging 88.5 points scored per game over that span.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

This feels like the best matchup between Duke and North Carolina on paper in the last few seasons. Over the last two years, the Blue Devils have been 3-2 against the Heels and were clearly the better team a season ago.

Not only do Duke and North Carolina match up very well from a positional standpoint, but this rivalry also offers potentially the best one-on-one matchup in the entire sport between freshman superstars: Cameron Boozer versus Caleb Wilson.

Feb 3, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Aiden Shaw (23) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Boozer and Wilson are the consensus No. 3 and No. 4 overall picks in most 2026 NBA mock drafts, respectively. The two are high-level forwards and two of the most productive players in college basketball, but Wilson has been on a heater as of late.

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) passes the ball as Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson on Hot Streak Heading Into Rivalry Matchup

At 6'10" and 215 pounds, Wilson is an extremely high-level athlete and impacts the game in practically every facet. He can block shots, facilitate, and score in a myriad of ways. And he's been on a heater over UNC's four-game win streak.

Over the Tar Heels' last four games, Wilson is averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 59.6% shooting from the field and 73.3% shooting from the free-throw line. He's averaged 13 shot attempts and 7.5 free throw attempts per game over that span.

Caleb Wilson vs Syracuse…



22 PTS (6-14 FG, 10-13 FTs)

9 REBS



We still got him in our top 4? pic.twitter.com/rFLuGS20Jb — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) February 3, 2026

Wilson is one of the most impactful players in the country this season and could legitimately be the best player the Blue Devils have had to face all year.

Feb 3, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Aiden Shaw (23) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Boozer vs. Wilson Will Be a Treat

It's no secret how dominant Boozer has been for Duke as the runaway favorite to win the National Player of the Year. The 6'9" forward recently tallied his 11th double-double of the season on Tuesday night against Boston College with 19 points and 12 boards.

Boozer will have his hands full with Wilson down low, but it will be a treat for all college basketball fans to watch that matchup go down.

