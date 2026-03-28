4 Things Duke Fans Need To Know About UConn

The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils will face 2-seed UConn for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday. The Blue Devils etched their third straight Elite Eight appearance under head coach Jon Scheyer with an 80-75 win over 5-seed St. John's on Friday night.

UConn took down 3-seed Michigan State on Friday night to advance to the Elite Eight, as the Huskies are searching for their third National Championship in four seasons with head coach Dan Hurley.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke is as battle-tested as any team in college basketball, but the Huskies have been here before. Here are four things the Blue Devil faithful should know about UConn before the Elite Eight bout.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

UConn Has Championship DNA

Hurley and the Huskies went through a bit of a down-year in 2024-25, earning an 8-seed in the Big Dance before falling to eventual National Champion Florida in the Round of 32.

However, the Huskies rattled off two straight national titles of their own in the prior two seasons, becoming the first club to win two in a row since 2006-07 Florida. This is a familiar spot for both clubs in the Elite Eight, boding well for an instant classic.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) grabs a rebound against Michigan State Spartans forward Cameron Ward (3) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

UConn Is Deep and Experienced

According to KenPom, UConn ranks 21st nationally in Division I experience, whereas Duke ranks 312th. Only Alex Karaban remains from the Huskies' title-winning teams, but the Huskies club boasts elite experience.

Additionally, Hurley's club is deep. Five players average double digits in the scoring column, and nine guys average at least 16 minutes a contest.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; A UConn Huskies coach wipes fluid from UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) uniform in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

UConn Has Struggled Against Physical Teams

UConn has been one of the most consistent teams in college basketball this season, but it has struggled against physicality at times. The Huskies have suffered losses to Arizona and twice against St. John's. In those losses, the Huskies were outscored in the paint by a combined 116-88 (-28) margin.

Both the Wildcats and Red Storm sit in the top 10 nationally at KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency with elite frontcourts. Arizona won the paint battle against the Huskies 42-24 when the two teams met in November, and UConn likely hasn't faced a frontcourt as elite as Duke's since then.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) reacts against the Michigan State Spartans in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Huskies Struggle at Charity Stripe

The Blue Devils have used the free-throw line to their advantage all season, and that could be a huge factor against the Huskies. UConn ranks 209th nationally in free-throw shooting percentage (72.0), sixth among Big East teams in total free-throw attempts (653), and has surrendered the most attempts at the line to its opponents of any team in the Big East (805).