How John Blackwell Will Fit With Blue Devils Next Season
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils landed one of the top overall players in the transfer portal during this year’s cycle in the form of John Blackwell.
Blackwell — a 6-foot-4, 203-pound guard — is one of the top scorers who were made available this offseason. Last season at Wisconsin, Blackwell lit up the stat sheet, averaging 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from the floor, and 38 percent from downtown.
Blackwell’s Development
He spent three seasons with the Badgers from 2023-2026, and over that time, he developed into one of the better scorers not just in the Big Ten but in all of college basketball, and he’ll bring that scoring prowess with him to Duke next season.
The Blue Devils are constantly one of the top teams in college basketball, and bringing in a player of Blackwell’s caliber who can fill up the basket in a hurry will only make them better, especially alongside key returners such as Dame Sarr and Caleb Foster, as well as 5-star newcomer Cameron Williams.
With Blackwell on the floor, the Blue Devils’ offense figures to be one of the best in the country once again. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello described how he believes Blackwell will fit with the team next season, citing his impressive scoring prowess as a much-welcomed addition by head coach Jon Scheyer.
Borzello’s Thoughts
“Blackwell should be one of the most explosive scorers in the country next season,” Borzello said. “He averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers this season while improving his consistency on the perimeter to make nearly 39% of his 3-point attempts. After playing off the ball next to Nick Boyd at Wisconsin, Blackwell wants to be more of a playmaker at his next stop.”
“Jon Scheyer desperately needed a big-time scorer on the perimeter, and he landed the best one in the portal with Blackwell,” Borzello added. “He will have plenty of competition for the role he has said he wants -- more on-ball responsibility -- but completes arguably the deepest perimeter group in the country.”
The Blue Devils will look to continue their dominance in the college basketball landscape with Blackwell at the center of their offense next season. The Blue Devils have experienced some misfortune in the NCAA Tournament in the last few seasons — especially in the last two, where they lost in the Final Four and Elite Eight in heartbreaking fashion — so they’ll look to exercise some of those demons next season, and compete for a national title once again.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations