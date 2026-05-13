How John Blackwell Will Fit With Blue Devils Next Season

The Duke Blue Devils landed one of the top overall players in the transfer portal during this year’s cycle in the form of John Blackwell.

Blackwell — a 6-foot-4, 203-pound guard — is one of the top scorers who were made available this offseason. Last season at Wisconsin, Blackwell lit up the stat sheet, averaging 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from the floor, and 38 percent from downtown.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Blackwell’s Development

He spent three seasons with the Badgers from 2023-2026, and over that time, he developed into one of the better scorers not just in the Big Ten but in all of college basketball, and he’ll bring that scoring prowess with him to Duke next season.

The Blue Devils are constantly one of the top teams in college basketball, and bringing in a player of Blackwell’s caliber who can fill up the basket in a hurry will only make them better, especially alongside key returners such as Dame Sarr and Caleb Foster, as well as 5-star newcomer Cameron Williams.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) with Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Blackwell on the floor, the Blue Devils’ offense figures to be one of the best in the country once again. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello described how he believes Blackwell will fit with the team next season, citing his impressive scoring prowess as a much-welcomed addition by head coach Jon Scheyer.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Borzello’s Thoughts

“Blackwell should be one of the most explosive scorers in the country next season,” Borzello said. “He averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers this season while improving his consistency on the perimeter to make nearly 39% of his 3-point attempts. After playing off the ball next to Nick Boyd at Wisconsin, Blackwell wants to be more of a playmaker at his next stop.”

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers center Youssouf Singare (24) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“Jon Scheyer desperately needed a big-time scorer on the perimeter, and he landed the best one in the portal with Blackwell,” Borzello added. “He will have plenty of competition for the role he has said he wants -- more on-ball responsibility -- but completes arguably the deepest perimeter group in the country.”

The Blue Devils will look to continue their dominance in the college basketball landscape with Blackwell at the center of their offense next season. The Blue Devils have experienced some misfortune in the NCAA Tournament in the last few seasons — especially in the last two, where they lost in the Final Four and Elite Eight in heartbreaking fashion — so they’ll look to exercise some of those demons next season, and compete for a national title once again.