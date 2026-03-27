Dillon Mitchell Understands Challenge of Duke's Boozer

The Duke Blue Devils, the top seed out of the East Region and the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, will take on 5-seed St. John's for a spot in the Elite Eight on Friday night. The Blue Devils are looking to punch their ticket to their third consecutive Elite Eight under head coach Jon Scheyer.

St. John's is one of the hottest teams in college basketball heading into the second weekend of the Big Dance. It has won 21 of its last 22 games and earned the Big East regular-season and tournament titles.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Storm defeated 12-seed Northern Iowa and 4-seed Kansas to get to the second weekend, and have become somewhat of a trendy pick to upset the top-seeded Blue Devils in the Sweet 16.

Nonetheless, Duke is the clear-cut better team by the numbers, but the Red Storm bring a level of physicality, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, that Duke has seldom seen this year.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) scores in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, St. John's will face a challenge that no team in college basketball has been able to conquer this year: Cameron Boozer.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

St. John's Length Could Become Issue With Cameron Boozer

Duke rookie sensation Cameron Boozer has been the most consistently dominant player in college basketball this season and is the clear favorite to take home the National Player of the Year award.

This season, the 6'9" forward is averaging 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals a game on 56.3% shooting from the field and 39.8% shooting from three-point range. Boozer has yet to tally single digits in the scoring column in a game this season.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) with the ball as Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) and guard Liutauras Lelevicius (3) defend in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now, why that poses an issue for the Johnnies is because they don't have the length all-around to contain Boozer. St. John's' tallest heavy rotation big man is Zuby Ejiofor at 6'9". St. John's can bring all the physicality it wants, but Boozer can match any level of it.

If Pitino elects to double Boozer, he becomes a passer. If not, he will score at ease. There's no solution when a squad doesn't boast a plethora of size.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) reacts in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Dillon Mitchell Ready for Challenge

It's no secret how dominant Boozer is or how difficult he is to contain at all. Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell spoke on the tall task of containing Boozer.

“Cam Boozer’s one of the best players in the country," Mitchell said.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He’s big, he’s strong, he makes the right plays….He’s not one of those top guys that’s just out there trying to get his own. He’s a winner. He’s a really big challenge.”

Boozer hasn't been completely contained by any opponent yet this season. St. John's is the 59th-tallest team in college basketball, according to KenPom, meaning Boozer could be due for a big outing.