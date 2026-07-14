Predicting Patrick Ngongba's Ceiling, Floor With Duke Next Season

Patrick Ngongba's decision to return to Duke for his junior season was arguably the most pivotal move for the Blue Devils of the entire offseason.

Ngongba was the team's biggest breakout player last season. The 6'11" big man averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 10.6 minutes as a rookie in a reserve role behind Khaman Maluach. As a full-time starter as a sophomore, his numbers jumped to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks a night on 60.6% shooting from the field.

He played his way into a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but still chose to return to school. With huge expectations on the junior this season, let's predict the ceiling and floor for Ngongba.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ceiling: First Team All-ACC, Defensive Player of the Year Candidate

If Ngongba can match his consistency from last season while taking a little bit more of a jump forward, there's no reason he can't be a First Team All-ACC nominee and a contender for the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award.

As a sophomore, the Virginia native established himself as one of the best rim protectors in the ACC with the ability to switch onto the perimeter if needed. He uses his body and moves his feet well, with good instincts as a shot-blocker.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots past Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to EvanMiya.com, Ngongba ranked ninth in the nation in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating and 10th in Bayesian Performance Rating, which measures a player's defensive and overall value to his team when he is on the floor versus when he is not, respectively.

Ngongba's presence will be felt mostly on the defensive end of the floor, but he will likely have a higher offensive usage as a junior. He only attempted 5.9 shots a game last year, and odds are Scheyer will get him more touches in the paint this time around.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) loses the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also displayed a willingness to shoot the three-ball. After attempting one three-pointer as a freshman, Ngongba attempted 31 as a sophomore, connecting on eight.

With lengthy wings and shooters all over the floor, Duke probably won't need Ngongba to stretch the floor much offensively. Most of his work will be done in the paint, on both sides of the ball, but he provides switchability defensively when needed.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) runs down court against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Floor: Injury-Riddled Season Limits Ngongba's Productivity

Ngongba has the game to be one of the better fives in college basketball next season, that much is clear. However, it's all going to come down to whether he can stay healthy.

He has missed 15 games across his two seasons in Durham so far, due to foot issues that have lingered since his senior year of high school at Paul VI Catholic (VA).

Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) passes around TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Ngongba can stay on the floor consistently, he will be one of the better two-way centers in the country. Duke will mostly need him to operate offensively in the paint, which he is already great at. He can also pass at a high level for a big man, and we already talked about his defensive capabilities.

Ngongba has an extremely high ceiling as a junior in Durham, but health will be the biggest component.