Duke basketball incoming freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje has a chance to be one of the best rookies in college basketball next season.

The 7'1", 230-pound forward was a late international addition to head coach Jon Scheyer and Co.'s 2026 recruiting class, similar to Dame Sarr's commitment to Duke in 2025.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje has quickly gained traction as an elite prospect following his performances at the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Tournament and the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup this summer.

All college basketball fans know the rivalry between Duke and North Carolina is the best the sport has to offer. Boumtje Boumtje just set the early mood for the two matchups between the blue-blood programs next season.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Sets Mood for Duke/UNC Rivalry

On the newest episode of The Brotherhood Podcast, Boumtje Boumtje sat down with Sarr to discuss his recruitment and ultimate commitment to Duke. Boumtje Boumtje had a great opening statement before his first experiences with the Duke/UNC rivalry.

"I liked a lot of the schools that I had offers from, but, at the end of the day, I think the thing that sold it was, if I go to one of these schools, I feel like I'm missing out on Duke," Boumtje Boumtje said. "For Duke, I didn't feel that way..I didn't feel like I was missing out on going to, I don't know, UNC for example."

“I feel like I would’ve been missing out on Duke if I went to UNC. For Duke, I didn’t feel that way for the other schools”



Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje on why he chose Duke 🔥🔥@DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/Y6k1FWiXH8 — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) July 14, 2026

"Like, it would've been great, but, I feel like I would've been missing out on Duke if I had gone to UNC."

Ironically, Boumtje Boumtje will have the chance to go up against former FC Barcelona teammate Sayon Keita, who is an incoming freshman with the Tar Heels.

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells direction during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC's Outlook for 2026 Season

At least to me, North Carolina will be one of the more intriguing teams to follow in college basketball next season, mainly due to the hiring of Michael Malone as the program's next head coach.

We have seen college basketball coaches make the jump to the NBA, but it's much rarer to see a former NBA champion head back to college basketball. Malone won an NBA title with the Denver Nuggets in 2023, and his last collegiate coaching position was as an assistant with Manhattan in 2001.

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malone applying an NBA-style system in the college game could, in theory, make a lot of sense. The Tar Heels have a proven volume scorer in Terrence Brown, as well as a few other talented backcourt pieces in Matt Able and Neoklis Avdalas.

The Heels' frontcourt of Jarin Stevenson, Keita, and Cade Bennerman is an intriguing unit, but Carolina could be one of the most volatile teams in the country next season.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke will enter the 2026-27 season as a top-five team in the nation, headlined by what is likely the deepest roster in all of college basketball. However, I wouldn't be surprised to see UNC rank among the ACC's better offensive units.

I think there's a world where UNC is either the third-best team in the ACC or the sixth-best. However, as always, both matchups between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels will be instant classics.