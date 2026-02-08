Duke's 5-Star Target Details Why He Stands Out

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff currently sit with the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. If that ranking stays put, that would cement the third straight year that Duke inks the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.

The Blue Devils' class is headlined by three 5-star commitments from Cameron Williams (No. 2 overall player according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings), Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 1 point guard according to 247), and Bryson Howard (No. 12 overall player according to 247). The program also landed 4-star Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Despite already sealing three of the nation's top recruits, Scheyer and Co. aren't done with their efforts just yet in the 2026 recruiting class. The Blue Devils remain heavily in the mix for 5-star guard Jordan Smith, who is the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 combo guard in the class, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Jan 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Which Schools Are in the Mix for Jordan Smith?

Smith hasn't released an official commitment date quite yet, but has narrowed his list to Duke, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgetown, and Syracuse.

The elite prospect took an official visit to Durham for Countdown to Craziness, along with Williams, and shortly after received a crystal ball prediction to end up with the Blue Devils.

However, recent reports have revealed that John Calipari and the Razorbacks have gained serious ground on one of the top guards in the 2026 recruiting class. Smith hasn't revealed any of the potential leaders to land his services, but it seems like it's currently a race between Duke and Arkansas.

Smith would be a huge addition to an already loaded 2026 class for Duke, and it was reported that the addition of Rippey hasn't halted Scheyer and his staff in their pursuit to land Smith.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Jordan Smith Details Why He’s Different

It hasn't been a strictly upward path for Smith as an elite recruit. As a freshman in high school, he was cut from the Team USA U16 squad. Instead of letting that bring him down, he used it as motivation to improve.

"Came in the next day, probably shot about 600 shots," Smith said after finding out he'd been cut from Team USA. "Next day, probably did the same thing. I just kept working on my craft."

Smith proceeded to make the Team USA squad the next two years in a row.

As one of the most highly touted prospects in the class of 2026, Duke is still heavily in the hunt to land the elite guard.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.