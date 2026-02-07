Duke Boasts Wild Recruiting Stat
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is not only one of the best head coaches in college basketball, but also one of the best recruiters and developers of talent. He and his staff are one of the dominant recruiting forces in the high school circuit, and that reality likely isn't changing any time soon.
Scheyer and Co. currently sit with the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, headlined by three 5-star commitments. If the Blue Devils seal the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, this would be the third year in a row that Duke inks the No. 1 overall recruiting class.
Last year, it was Cooper Flagg. This year, it's Cameron Boozer. Scheyer has time and time again taken young talent and turned them into college basketball stars from nearly day one. In 2026-27, it has the potential to be more of the same.
The three 5-star recruits headed to Durham next season include Cameron Williams (No. 2 overall player according to 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings), Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 1 point guard according to 247), and Bryson Howard (No. 12 overall player per 247).
Two of those commits, Williams and Rippey, were named to the McDonald's All-American Game. However, Howard was snubbed in surprising fashion.
Williams has risen all the way to the second overall-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting cycle and has the tools to be an extremely productive forward at the next level. The St. Mary's (AZ) product is a long way from being a complete prospect, but Scheyer is the guy to take his game to the next level.
Rippey will potentially have the keys to the offense from day one as a rookie, given that there is a great chance that both Cayden Boozer and Caleb Foster make the jump to the NBA after this season.
The New Jersey native is an explosive athlete who defends with intensity on the perimeter while having a great feel for getting his teammates the ball.
Wild Stat Shows Duke Recruiting Dominance
Duke fans have grown accustomed to seeing its next wave of players in the McDonald's All-American Game with the supposed best talent around high school basketball, but the numbers truly show how elite the Blue Devils are on the recruiting trail.
The Duke program boasts 97 McDonald's All-American selections all-time, the most of any program. Additionally, Duke has had one of its commits play in the game in 42 consecutive seasons. The program with the next-longest streak is Kansas at five.
Beyond that, Duke has had two or more McDonald's All-Americans in 16 straight years. The next program on that list is USC at 1.
