After Loss, Steve Forbes Compares 2 Duke Greats

The Duke basketball program improved to 18-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play after a 90-69 victory over Wake Forest (11-9, 2-5 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. The victory counts as a Quadrant 2 win for the Blue Devils, and this is now the team's second straight win by 20 points or more.

Duke was dominant offensively as it continued to attack inside. The Blue Devils outscored the Demon Deacons 48-16 in the paint while securing 16 offensive boards.

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 84-73. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer's club also put together one of its best performances from the free-throw line all season, going 21-of-24 (88%) as a team, while Wake went 11-13 (85%) from the charity stripe.

Freshman sensation Cameron Boozer was dominant once again, and it's becoming nearly impossible to argue for anyone else to take home the National Player of the Year award. Fans are growing accustomed to 25-point and 10-rebound games from the prized rookie, which isn't something that happens too often.

Coach Scheyer after @DukeMBB beat Wake Forest 90-69:



“I was really proud of our team, it wasn’t the cleanest start but we got through that and our defense really carried us. Our execution on offense was great again attacking the paint, Cam handled the double teams really well.” — David Shumate (@dukepbp) January 24, 2026

If Boozer continues his unprecedented play and takes home NPOY honors, this would give Duke the nation's top player for the second season in a row, as Boozer would follow 2025 National Player of the Year and eventual No. 1 overall 2025 NBA Draft choice Cooper Flagg.

Jan 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Steve Forbes reacts to a play during the first half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Steve Forbes Faces National Player of the Year Favorite for Second Straight Season

Steve Forbes, the head coach at Wake Forest, got to go up against Flagg during the 2024-25 campaign. In a 93-60 win for the Blue Devils, Flagg tallied a game-high 28 points to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and three blocks.

Boozer did the same damage to Forbes and his squad this time around as well.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In a 21-point victory for the Blue Devils on Saturday, Boozer tallied 32 points, nine boards, four assists, and three steals on 11-of-20 (55%) shooting from the field, 3-of-8 (37.5%) shooting from three-point range, and 7-of-7 (100%) shooting from the free-throw line.

This was Boozer's second straight game with at least 30 points.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a three-pointer in front of Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Tre'Von Spillers (25) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

After the contest, Forbes compared the two Blue Devil greats.

"Last year it was Cooper Flagg, this year it's Cameron Boozer," Forbes said after the loss to Duke.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) lays the ball up in front of Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Omaha Biliew (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Boozer Cannot Be Stopped

Over Duke's last three games, Boozer is averaging 27.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 3.7 assists a night on 60% shooting from the floor. It's true video game numbers from the freshman, and no one is really coming close to the level of production Boozer is putting together.

The Miami native has been the most dominant player in the sport, and Forbes sees the comparison between him and Flagg.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.