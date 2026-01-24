Duke’s Boozer Dominates Once Again

The No. 5-ranked Duke Blue Devils improved to 18-1 overall and 7-0 in ACC play following a 90-69 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium over Wake Forest (11-9, 2-5 ACC) on Saturday. This was the Blue Devils' second victory in a row by over 20 points.

Duke took down Stanford (14-5, 3-3 ACC) on the road 80-50 on Jan. 17.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball in front of Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Tre'Von Spillers (25) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has been the most consistent and dominant player in all of college basketball in 2025-26 as the clear favorite to take home the National Player of the Year award. The 6' 9" forward was elite in all facets once again for a Blue Devils' squad that is surging towards earning a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

On today's episode of the Duke Blue Devils Insider Podcast, we previewed Duke's bout with the Demon Deacons, although the win doesn't do much for the Blue Devils' resume. Heading into the game, Wake was 0-6 in Quadrant 1 games and just 3-7 in the first two Quadrants.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Steve Forbes' club doesn't own a win over a top-50 team in the NCAA NET Rankings, with the team's best win being over Virginia Tech at home.

Nonetheless, Duke stacked another key victory and is the only remaining undefeated team in the ACC.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) gets fouled by Stanford Cardinal forward AJ Rohosy (4) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Lights Up Box Score Once Again

At this point in the season, it's becoming increasingly difficult to find another player to argue with Boozer on who should take home NPOY honors. Boozer went for 32 points, nine boards, four assists, and three steals on 11-of-20 (55%) shooting from the field, 3-of-8 (37.5%) shooting from three-point range, and 7-of-7 (100%) from the free-throw line.

This was the star rookie's second game in a row tallying 30 points or more, and Boozer is averaging 27.7 points, 12 rebounds, and 3.7 assists a night on 60% shooting from the field, 35.7% from three, and 70% from the charity stripe over his last three contests.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball in front of Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Mekhi Mason (8) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Boozer has quite literally been the most unstoppable player in the sport so far, and fans are growing accustomed to 25-point and 10-rebound outings from the phenom, which obviously isn't normal.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

What's Next for the Blue Devils?

Tip-off for Duke's win over Wake Forest was originally scheduled for 5:45 pm ET, but the impending snowstorm caused the tip to move up to 12:00 pm ET.

Currently, the Blue Devils are scheduled to face No. 23 Louisville (13-5, 3-3 ACC) on Monday night at home, but who knows if the weather will pose issues for that game.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.