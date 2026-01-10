Analytics Show Cam Boozer Is National Player of Year

Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer is generally viewed as the best player in college basketball this season, and is currently the runaway favorite to take home the National Player of the Year award, which would give Jon Scheyer his second straight season with the nation's top guy.

Similar to Cooper Flagg in 2024-25, Boozer entered his collegiate career with immense expectations to perform at the highest level, and through the Blue Devils' first 15 games of the year, the Miami native hasn't missed a beat.

Early on, Boozer had some slight struggles at the rim against physical bigs, but it didn't take long for the 6'9" forward to find his rhythm and establish himself as the top post presence in the sport. The son of Duke legend, Carlos Boozer, has single-handedly brought his team to victories against marquee opponents on several occasions.

On the campaign, Boozer is leading the nation in points per game at 23.3 to go along with 9.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game on 58% shooting from the field and 37.3% shooting from three-point range. He leads Duke in every major statistical category besides blocks.

Against top competition, those numbers become even more ridiculous. In the Blue Devils' six games against ranked opponents, Boozer is averaging 25 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 58.7% shooting.

Numbers Indicate How Valuable Cam Boozer Has Been for Duke Basketball

Now, Boozer isn't purely just putting up big numbers. His performances have been necessary for the Blue Devils to remain a top team in the country. Duke is 5-1 in ranked games this year, and that record wouldn't nearly be the same if Boozer weren't the leader. Advanced analytics show just how important he's been.

Jan 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the net past Florida State Seminoles forward Thomas Bassong (3) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

According to EvanMiya.com, Boozer ranks first in Bayesian Performance Rating (13.10) and Box Bayesian Performance Rating (12.42). These metrics indicate a player's overall value to his team when he's on the floor and his value based on individual box score stats, respectively. By the numbers, there literally isn't a player in the nation more valuable to his team than Boozer.

For reference, Flagg, the 2024-25 National Player of the Year, had a BPR of 13.07 and a Box BPR of 11.85. Both also led the sport.

Now, it's no secret that Boozer has been leading the charge for the Blue Devils, and it's almost become a point of concern. In several of the team's big-time victories, Boozer has solely led the offensive game plan down the stretch with minimal help, a formula that doesn't bode well for a national championship team.

As the season has progressed, Duke's supporting cast has improved, and this Blue Devil squad is far from reaching its ceiling, despite being 14-1 overall and 3-0 in league play. However, the raw numbers indicate that Boozer is undoubtedly the frontrunner for National Player of the Year.

