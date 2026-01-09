How Win Streak Benefits Duke Entering SMU Showdown

Duke basketball is currently riding a three-game winning streak following its first loss of the season to Texas Tech. During that stretch, the Blue Devils have been tested by competitive ACC opponents in Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Louisville.

In their most recent game against Louisville, Duke entered halftime trailing 47–38. The Blue Devils responded with an impressive second-half surge, coming out of the locker room with renewed energy to mount a comeback against the Cardinals.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke leaned heavily on Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans, and Caleb Foster, who combined to score all but a handful of the team’s points. The trio were the only Blue Devils to reach double figures, each finishing with more than 20 points.

Boozer led Duke with 27 points, shooting an ultra-efficient 10-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range. Evans followed with 23 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc, while also making a major defensive impact with four steals. Foster added a career-high 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, providing key scoring throughout the comeback.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) directs a play as Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) guards during a conference ACC game. January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next, Duke will return home to host a strong SMU team that recently cracked the AP Top 25, debuting at No. 24.

Previewing SMU

SMU boasts one of the most potent offenses in college basketball this season. According to KenPo, the Mustangs rank 15th nationally in offensive efficiency, third in the ACC behind Louisville (sixth) and Duke (10th).

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) controls the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mustangs are an explosive scoring team, averaging 90.1 points per game—18th in the nation and first in the ACC. They also score efficiently, shooting 49.8 percent from the field (second in the ACC) and 35.8 percent from three-point range (sixth in the conference).

SMU’s production has been driven largely by its starting lineup, which features seniors Boopie Miller, Jaron Pierre Jr., B.J. Edwards, Corey Washington, and sophomore Samet Yiğitoğlu. All five starters average double figures in scoring, led by Miller, who is averaging 20.6 points per game.

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrates hitting a three-point shot as the Blue Devils rallied to beat Louisville 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even in SMU’s loss to Clemson, Miller was a bright spot, scoring 23 points and going a perfect 11-of-11 from the free-throw line. In the Mustangs’ most impressive win of the season, SMU traveled to Chapel Hill and defeated North Carolina 97–83. Miller led the way with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

As Duke looks to extend its winning streak, the matchup with SMU presents a significant test on both ends of the floor. The Blue Devils’ ability to control tempo and limit Boopie Miller will be crucial against one of the ACC’s most efficient offenses. If Duke can replicate the defensive intensity and scoring balance shown in its comeback win over Louisville, it will have a strong opportunity to defend its home court against a surging Top-25 opponent.

