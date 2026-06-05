Duke Basketball's 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge Opponent Revealed
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The matchups for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge have been revealed, and the Duke basketball program now knows its opponent.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have already built arguably the toughest non-conference schedule of any team in college basketball, and they just added the potential preseason No. 1 team in the nation to that slate.
Duke Basketball To Face Florida in 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge
The Blue Devils will take on Florida on the road in what will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire college basketball season. Duke has been at home for its last two ACC/SEC Challenge matchups; now it will get the Gators in Gainesville.
This will be the second straight year that Duke and Florida meet in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Todd Golden's Gators came to Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2025, where Duke won 67-66 in a thriller.
Generally, it appears to be a two-horse race for which team deserves to be ranked preseason No. 1 between Duke and Florida. Golden is returning six of his top seven scorers from a season ago, and its entire starting five will be made up of returners.
Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh, and 2025-26 SEC Defensive Player of the Year Rueben Chinyelu are all back in the frontcourt in Gainesville. This contest gives Duke a major opportunity to earn a massive victory on the road before conference play gets underway.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine