The matchups for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge have been revealed, and the Duke basketball program now knows its opponent.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have already built arguably the toughest non-conference schedule of any team in college basketball, and they just added the potential preseason No. 1 team in the nation to that slate.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Basketball To Face Florida in 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge

The Blue Devils will take on Florida on the road in what will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire college basketball season. Duke has been at home for its last two ACC/SEC Challenge matchups; now it will get the Gators in Gainesville.

This will be the second straight year that Duke and Florida meet in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Todd Golden's Gators came to Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2025, where Duke won 67-66 in a thriller.

NEWS: Matchups for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge are set, per sources.



Ark @ UNC

AU @ Clem

Duke @ UF

BC @ UGA

Wake @ LSU

Pitt @ Mizz

SU @ OU

OleMiss @ VT

SC@NCSt

FSU @ Tenn

Texas @ Lville

Bama @ Miami

UK @ UVA

GT @ MissSt

Stanford @ A&M

Vandy @ NDhttps://t.co/CH4tXkiAal — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 5, 2026

Generally, it appears to be a two-horse race for which team deserves to be ranked preseason No. 1 between Duke and Florida. Golden is returning six of his top seven scorers from a season ago, and its entire starting five will be made up of returners.

Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh, and 2025-26 SEC Defensive Player of the Year Rueben Chinyelu are all back in the frontcourt in Gainesville. This contest gives Duke a major opportunity to earn a massive victory on the road before conference play gets underway.