Latest Bracket Projections Highlight Duke's Grueling Non-Conference Slate
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The Duke Blue Devils will go through one of the most difficult non-conference schedules in college basketball next season.
Head coach Jon Scheyer has consistently made it a point to schedule signature opponents early in the season to maximize player and team growth as conference play and the postseason approach.
Duke's 2025-26 non-conference slate was grueling, but its path in 2026-27 is likely more difficult, with simply a greater volume of elite opponents.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi recently released his latest 2027 NCAA Tournament Bracketology update, and the bracket breakdown really shows just how tough the Blue Devils' non-con road is.
Duke Slotted as No. 1-Seed in Latest Bracketology Update
Keep in mind, it's the middle of July. These bracket projections will look vastly different come March 2027 than they do in July 2026. Still, given the Blue Devils' set schedule, these seedings show the gauntlet Duke will go through.
The Blue Devils kept their status as a projected 1-seed in the Big Dance, along with Florida, Michigan, and Illinois. Duke will head into the 2026-27 campaign with the expectations to compete for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row and earn a 1-seed for the third year in a row.
The Atlantic Coast Conference is poised to be in the best position it has been in any of the past several years from a depth perspective. There's a realistic argument to be made for four or five teams that can win the ACC regular-season title, although Duke is still the general favorite.
ESPN's latest update projects seven ACC teams making the inaugural 76-team field, tied with the Big 12 for the third-most of any conference. Those clubs include: Louisville (2-seed), Virginia (3-seed), North Carolina (7-seed), Miami (8-seed), NC State (10-seed), and Clemson (Last Four In).
Duke's Non-Conference War Put on Display
According to the latest update, Duke will face every other projected 1-seed. The Blue Devils will take on Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Florida at Exactech Arena, and Michigan at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.
Additionally, Scheyer and Co. will face Michigan State (2-seed), UConn (3-seed), Gonzaga (4-seed), and Georgia (8-seed). That means every high-major opponent the Blue Devils will face in the non-con are projected to be an NCAA Tournament team, though in a larger field of 76.
Once again, projections this early only mean so much. However, especially at the top, this highlights the effort Scheyer and Co. put into building an elite schedule for Duke before ACC play even begins.
One of the biggest factors in NCAA Tournament seeding each year is strength of schedule, along with Quadrant 1 victories. The Blue Devils had what was likely the best overall body of work in college basketball heading into Selection Sunday, hence why they earned the top overall seed.
This Duke team is experienced and led by veterans, but there is no doubt it will be tested early. Still, the Blue Devils again have a shot to cement the best resume in college basketball heading into the NCAA Tournament.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine