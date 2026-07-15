Why Duke Basketball's Caleb Foster Poised for Career Year in 2026

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff made a ton of major moves this offseason to build the Blue Devils into a heavyweight national title contender heading into the 2026-27 season.

Scheyer and Co. brought back three starters, sealed the No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class, and added two high-profile transfers in John Blackwell (Wisconsin) and Drew Scharnowski (Belmont).

It's pretty much impossible to answer which retention or addition was the most crucial for Duke this offseason, but it's assuredly the case that bringing Caleb Foster back for his senior year was one of the biggest.

Foster enters his senior year with the Blue Devils coming off a huge bounce-back campaign in 2025-26. Now, he will lead the charge as a senior, with the best chance to win a national title since he came to Durham.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots past UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Foster Will Be Duke's Leader

Foster was one of the more disappointing players in all of college basketball in 2024-25. After entering the year regarded as one of the biggest national breakout candidates, the season ended with Foster practically falling out of the rotation entirely.

It felt inevitable that he would enter the portal in search of greener pastures, but he instead made the inspiring move to return to Durham and resurge his career. That he did.

In 2025-26, Foster once again had the chance to be Duke's starting point guard, and the junior put together a career year. He notched career-highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (2.8), and field goal percentage (44.7), while shooting 39.8% from three-point range on 3.0 attempts a contest.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Joson Sanon (3) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster isn't a guy who will turn heads with his box score or advanced numbers. According to EvanMiya, Foster ranked fifth on the team last season in Offensive Bayesian Performance Rating, eighth in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating, and fifth in Adjusted Team Efficiency Margin.

He also had the fourth-highest usage rate (17.9%) on the team, per CBB Analytics.

However, it's all the little things Foster does that sets him apart.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) controls the ball in front of Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Foster Impacts Winning in So Many Ways

I'm usually a big advocate for using the advanced numbers, but Foster is an exception I am willing to stand for. The 6'5" guard might not be the most talented player on the floor for the Blue Devils, but he will arguably be the most important next season.

Duke is potentially the deepest and most talented team in the country heading into the 2026-27 season, but success, particularly on the offensive end of the floor, starts with Foster.

CFOS energy / leadership on a million ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/o7GnNR0qRg — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 14, 2026

Foster was statistically the Blue Devils' best three-point shooter a season ago, was one of the better passers, and I think he is one of the better rebounding guards in the sport.

Additionally, with his elite mix of size and physicality on the perimeter, I thought there was a clear argument to be made that Foster was the squad's best perimeter defender.

He will be the senior leader of a squad littered with scorers and length all over the floor, but it will start with Foster getting everything organized. The four-year Blue Devil can adapt his play to impact winning in the way his team needs most from game to game. Above all, he has been in big-time positions before.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster has now been to two Elite Eights and a Final Four with Duke, and he will now lead a club destined for a shot at cutting down the nets in early April once again.

I don't know if Foster will put together a career year in the box score, but he is certainly one of the most important players on the roster next season. All the success Duke can have on both sides of the ball starts with the senior ringleader.