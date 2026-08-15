Duke Basketball Adds Another Elite Prospect to 2027 Recruiting Efforts

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have heated up their 2027 recruiting efforts as of late.

Scheyer and Co. have recently inked an official visit and offered 4-star prospect Asa Montgomery. The Blue Devils have now offered another top recruit in the 2027 class.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Basketball Offers 2027 5-Star Prospect Demarcus Henry

The Duke basketball program has offered 2027 5-star small forward Demarcus Henry out of Compass Prep (AZ). The 6'7" small forward is currently rated as the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 small forward in the class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Henry has picked up a plethora of marquee offers over the last several months, including Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky, UConn, Kansas, and North Carolina, among others.

#Duke has offered 2027 5-star prospect Demarcus Henry.



No. 3 overall player in the class per the 247Sports Composite — hughstraine (@HughStraine) August 15, 2026

The 5-star lefty wing now joins a stellar group of prospects who Duke has shown interest in. The Blue Devils have recently sealed an official visit with 4-star prospect Deng Ngor and offered Montgomery earlier this week, who competed for Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer, along with Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and fellow Duke 2027 target Beckham Black.

Duke has one current commit in the 2027 recruiting class: 5-star forward Kager Knueppel.

Blessed!!



After a great conversation with Coach Jon Scheyer, I’m thankful to receive an offer from Duke University. #gobluedevils pic.twitter.com/dDSf9GiXH6 — DeMarcus Henry (@demarcushenry15) August 15, 2026

Duke Basketball Officially Offers 4-Star 2027 Recruit Deng Ngor

Scheyer and Co. have now also officially offered 2027 4-star prospect Deng Ngor. The 6'8", 200-pound PF is rated as the No. 80 overall player and No. 12 power forward in the class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Ngor scheduled an official visit with Duke earlier this week for Oct. 15, but there were no reports that an official offer had been extended. Now, Ngor has been added to the list of Blue Devil targets in the 2027 recruiting class.

Duke has now also officially offered 4-star 2027 prospect Deng Ngor.



Earlier this week, the Blue Devils scheduled an official visit with Ngor for Oct. 15. https://t.co/l7zKVoOhXS — hughstraine (@HughStraine) August 15, 2026

The Fort Erie International Academy (ON) product competed with Team Canada at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup this summer, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 50% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from three-point range in 19.6 minutes as the Canadians defeated Team USA in the final.

Ngor recently released his top four schools: Duke, Ohio State, Florida, and Washington. He is currently the only 2027 recruit Duke has offered who has an official visit scheduled.

Ngor and Henry are the two newest recruits that Scheyer and Co. are showing interest in. The Blue Devils have now offered seven prospects in the 2027 class, not including Knueppel.