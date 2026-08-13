Stock-Rising Talent Announces Duke Basketball Recruiting Offer

Fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew have placed another promising piece on their 2027 offer sheet. On Wednesday, Hillgrove High School (Ga.) senior Asa Montgomery revealed his offer from the Blue Devils via social media.

Montgomery is a 6-foot-7, 195-pound polished small forward and one of the top 4-star talents in the cycle. He stacks up at No. 28 overall, No. 8 among small forwards, and No. 4 among Georgia prospects on the 247Sports 247Sports Composite.

Blessed to receive an offer from Duke University!! #agtg✝️ pic.twitter.com/8zHuE1KfRg — Asa Montgomery (@AsaMont2027) August 12, 2026

And it's worth pointing out that his current ranking marks a 45-spot jump from this time last year.

"He has good instincts on both ends of the floor and a nose for the ball defensively," 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein noted in his latest assessment of Montgomery back in July. "Even in FIBA competition, he showed an ability to get his hands on a lot of balls, rebound it well enough to match up with opposing fours, and be switchable on the ball.

"What's exciting about Montgomery is that he shows a willingness and ability to do the 'little things' that will help him get on the floor right away at the next level, but also has a clear upside...There's a long runway for him to add the scoring and skill we've seen in the grassroots world, ultimately giving him the potential to be a versatile two-way threat."

While Duke's offer to the 17-year-old is newly reported, Montgomery has been on the Blue Devil recruiting radar since at least earlier this summer when Scheyer and his cohorts showed up courtside to watch him in Nike EYBL play. Plus, consider that he was recently a Team USA teammate to current Blue Devil freshman big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje during FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup action.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot performs in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Duke Basketball Recruiting Targets on the 2027 Trail

Duke secured its first 2027 recruiting prize back in late June when Wisconsin Lutheran High School 5-star power forward Kager Knueppel, younger brother of 2024-25 Blue Devil one-and-done and second-year Charlotte Hornets sensation Kon Knueppel, officially pledged allegiance to the powerhouse program in Durham.

Meanwhile, in addition to Asa Montgomery, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils remain in contention for four others in the class, as they previously extended offers to Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) 5-star point guard Beckham Black, Millennium High School (Ariz.) 5-star combo guard Adan Diggs, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Ga.) 5-star small forward AJ Williams, and Prolific Prep (Fla.) 5-star center Lewis Uvwo.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also, note that Fort Erie International Academy (Ont.) senior and 4-star power forward Deng Ngor has scheduled an upcoming official visit with the Blue Devils.

As things stand, the one-deep Duke basketball collection ranks No. 8 in the cycle, per 247Sports.