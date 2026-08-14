Duke Basketball 2027 Recruiting Update: Analyzing Top Targets

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been a recruiting mastermind since taking over the helm in Durham.

Scheyer cemented the nation's top high school recruiting class in both the 2024 and 2025 classes, according to 247Sports. Duke had the top 2026 class for a while before John Calipari and Arkansas landed a late commitment, pushing them past the Blue Devils.

Scheyer and Co. have shown interest in several 2027 recruits. Let's break them all down and go over each prospect's potential outlook with Duke.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Commits

PF Kager Knueppel

5-star forward Kager Knueppel is the lone commit for the Blue Devils in the 2027 class thus far. The 6'10" wing has been arguably the biggest riser of the entire recruiting class, now rated as the No. 22 overall player, No. 2 power forward, and No. 2 player out of the state of Wisconsin, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Analysis: Kager brings a lot of the same shooting potential his older brother Kon did, but Kager is a totally different build at 6'10" and 225 lbs. The wing still has lots of room to grow, both in his overall versatility and frame. If Kager can develop the same defensive switchability as his older brother with the shooting already there, he will become a legit NBA prospect. Kager shot 45% from three on 5.7 attempts per game with Team Herro at Nike EYBL Peach Jam this summer.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offers

PG Beckham Black

Beckham Black is the highest-rated recruit Duke has offered in the 2027 class. The 6'3" 5-star prospect is currently rated as the No. 2 overall player in the class per the 247Sports Composite. Black has picked up a slew of offers and currently has an official visit scheduled to Texas on Sep. 9.

Analysis: Black is a really intriguing prospect, as he has flashed his high-level scoring and passing ability across the FIBA and Nike EYBL circuits. However, like other 2027 guards Duke is pursuing, the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model makes his recruitment interesting, given that Caleb Foster and John Blackwell could return to Duke in 2027-28, in an era where continuity and experience are as highly valued as ever.

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Black was teammates with Duke rookie Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje in Team USA's gold medal run at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup this summer. Black averaged 12.3 points and 8.3 assists per night. Black averaged 24.2 points and 5.3 assists in six appearances with AB Elite in Peach Jam this summer.

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) looks to shoot over O'Connor Eagles guard Melvin Stubbs (4) at Millennium in Goodyear, on Dec. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CG Adan Diggs

Adan Diggs is the No. 5 overall player and No. 1 combo guard in the class per the 247Sports Composite. Duke offered the 6'4" recruit in late June, but there hasn't seemed to be a ton of buzz between Diggs and the Blue Devils.

Analysis: Similar to Black, his recruitment will be interesting to follow with the new age-based eligibility model. The 2027 recruiting class as a whole is viewed as pretty weak relative to other previous classes, so it's hard to say how hard Scheyer and Co. might go after a prospect like Diggs in a weaker class.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SF AJ Williams

AJ Williams, the former top player in the 2028 recruiting class, recently reclassified into 2027. However, this is not the same situation as Marcus Spears Jr.'s reclassification, as Williams is still age-eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft, meaning he only has to spend one year in college basketball. The 6'8" wing is currently ranked as the No. 4 player in the 2027 class, but could eventually make a push for the top spot.

Analysis: Duke has been linked to Williams for a while now, and although he presents a similar discussion to guards like Black or Diggs in some ways, his talent can't be overlooked. Following the spring sessions of the Nike EYBL circuit, Williams moved up to the U17 level.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes the ball up the court against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In five games with Team CP3 in the U17 Peach Jam this summer, he averaged 23 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 44.4% shooting from the field (16.2 attempts per game) and 34.6% shooting from three-point range (5.2 attempts per game).

Williams is an elite scorer who was clearly ready to move up a class in competition.

Nightrydas Lewis Uvwo (32) and Drive Nation Elijah Paez (11) jump for the rebound during the Drive Nation and Nightrydas semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Drive Nation won 62-48 and will advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

C Lewis Uvwo

Uvwo has turned a lot of heads over the last several weeks, and he is now considered the top center in the 2027 class. The 6'10", 225-pound big man is currently rated as the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 center in the class per the 247Sports Composite.

Analysis: Lewis Uvwo is currently my favorite Duke target in the 2027 recruiting class. The big man has only been playing basketball for about three years, but has already established himself as a next-level shot-blocker with a ridiculous 7'7" wingspan. Uvwo averaged six blocks per game in Peach Jam with Nightrydas, including 10 blocks against Team Herro and nine against Drive Nation.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SF Asa Montgomery

Asa Montgomery is the newest Duke target, as the Blue Devils officially offered the 4-star prospect on Aug. 12. The 6'7" small forward is currently rated as the No. 28 overall player in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Analysis: Montgomery competed for Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup with Black and Boumtje Boumtje, averaging 9.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17.0 minutes of action. The 6'8" wing also averaged over a steal per game and shows a lot of defensive promise.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Visits

PF Deng Ngor

It was reported on Aug. 12 that Ngor would take an official visit to Duke on Oct. 15. The 6'8", 200-pound power forward is currently rated as the No. 80 overall player and No. 12 power forward in the 2027 class per the 247Sports Composite.

#Duke has scheduled an official visit with 2027 4-star PF Deng Ngor.



Visit scheduled for Oct. 15 — hughstraine (@HughStraine) August 12, 2026

Analysis: Interestingly, Ngor is the only prospect on this list who hasn't received an offer from Duke, or at least it hasn't been reported, and he is the only one with an official visit scheduled. Ngor competed with Team Canada in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup this summer, taking down Team USA in the title game. Ngor averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 50% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from three in five games.

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