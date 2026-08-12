Duke Adds Interesting 4-Star Recruit to 2027 Recruiting Efforts

The Duke basketball program is broadening its recruiting efforts in the 2027 recruiting class as head coach Jon Scheyer looks to cement another elite incoming group of rookies.

Duke has now set an official visit with a 4-star big man in the 2027 recruiting class.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Basketball Schedules Official Visit With 4-Star 2027 Prospect Deng Ngor

The Blue Devils scheduled an official visit with 2027 prospect Deng Ngor for Oct. 15. Ngor is a 4-star prospect, currently rated as the No. 80 overall player, No. 12 power forward, and No. 1 prospect out of Ontario, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings . The 6'8", 200-pound forward attends Fort Erie International Academy (ON).

Ngor has seen a rise in interest from other premier programs over the last several weeks. This summer, he has picked up offers from Florida, South Carolina, Butler, Virginia, Auburn, Marquette, and Washington, among others. The Blue Devils have not been reported to have officially offered Ngor.

In addition to Duke, Ngor has official visits scheduled to Ohio State, Washington, and Florida.

#Duke has scheduled an official visit with 2027 4-star PF Deng Ngor.



Visit scheduled for Oct. 15 — hughstraine (@HughStraine) August 12, 2026

Ngor competed with Team Canada at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Léon, Mexico, this summer, helping lead the Canadians to a victory in the final over Team USA. Across five appearances in the event, Ngor averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 50% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from three-point range in 19.6 minutes.

The 6'8" forward went for 15 points and three steals in the final against the Americans.

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke's Current 2027 Recruiting Efforts

According to 247Sports , Duke has still not extended an offer to Ngor at the time this article was written. The Blue Devils have offered 5-star prospects Adan Diggs , Beckham Black , Lewis Uvwo , and AJ Williams . 5-star wing Kager Knueppel is currently Duke's lone commit in the 2027 class.

Ngor adds another element to the recruiting class as a sort of wing/forward hybrid with some outside shooting and passing potential.

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) celebrates his dunk against the Sunnyslope Vikings during their game at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils are in an interesting spot with the 2027 recruiting class after the NCAA approved its new age-based eligibility model. Specifically, with Black, Diggs, and Williams, it will be interesting to see how Scheyer and Co. navigate the guard position while also monitoring the situations of current true seniors Caleb Foster and John Blackwell. With the new "5-in-5" eligibility model, both Foster and Blackwell could theoretically return for the 2027-28 season.

Williams was the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class before reclassifying to get to college a year early. However, this is not the same situation as Marcus Spears Jr.'s reclassification, as Williams is still age-eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft, so he only has to spend one year in college basketball.